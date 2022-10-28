Read full article on original website
Harley
5d ago
Thank you we don’t need you to be a fan you are not even loyal to your own team stat chaser. Cowboys won’t miss you there are millions of fans for them. Bye bye LeBron thank you for changing teams. 🤡
Reply(17)
161
Ken Cook
5d ago
who cares! who wanted him jinxing our boyz and cowboys nation anyways! who cares if we stand or not it's about winning and we will be just fine without LeBron drama!
Reply(25)
56
ligmandsigma
5d ago
Same guy who called NFL players slaves wants to create a view party to watch NFL games. Idk who’s a bigger culture vulture him or the kardashians
Reply(8)
51
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Comments / 577