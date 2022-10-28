Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
Model train show chugs its way to Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first annual California Special Train, & Model Kit Show will be making its way to the south valley. The show will take place at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature 250 tables […]
North valley officials to demolish building to make way for the new NLV Village
The NLV Village is said to be a 19-acre redevelopment project along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. This is the largest redevelopment project in history for the city according officials.
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
Intersection at center of deadly 2-vehicle crash off of Las Vegas Boulevard to close permanently
A dangerous intersection in the North end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.
AZFamily
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Las Vegas residents line up to buy lottery tickets at Powerball grows to $1 billion
As the line snakes around the Lotto Store counting down to the Powerball, Las Vegas locals share what they would do if they won the lottery.
KMPH.com
Candy pirates caught on camera
Fresno, Calif. — An upset FOX 26 viewer contacted us after what her surveillance cameras captured on Halloween. The video shows several children taking all the candy she set out. It took them less than 15 minutes. She took her own children trick or treating and left out three...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
KMPH.com
2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
KMPH.com
Man wanted for armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery in Fresno. Fresno PD responded to the Dino Mart near McKinley and West Tuesday night. They say a single suspect walked into the business with a gun and demanded the money from the register. After receiving the...
Reported quake in south Las Vegas valley probably not a quake
Preliminary information on an earthquake has been reported by the United States Geological Survey Monday. It registered as a magnitude 2.14 quake close to I-15 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, at the corner of Polaris and Vicky at 2:29 p.m. Monday.
Power outage leads to a two-car collision
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police. According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was […]
KMPH.com
First electric truck made its way to Duncan High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The first electric truck made its way to Duncan Polytechnical High School on Monday. Fresno Unified School District bought the Mack LR Electric truck for students to work on in the Medium/Heavy truck technology pathway offered by the school. Duncan’s Innovative Design and Applied Technology...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fred Ruiz made millions off frozen Mexican food. Why he donated $15 million to UC Merced
In 1964 when he was helping to launch a frozen Mexican food company in Tulare, Fred Ruiz remembers his father, Louis, rummaging through scrap yards looking for anything that he could use in building the machines to make the product. His father would look for gas burners, stoves and other...
Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
KMPH.com
Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
CHP: Woman killed in SUV crash on Fresno highway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after she overturned her SUV on a highway in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue for a report of a car crash. When officers arrived, they found […]
