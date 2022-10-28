Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to establish a windfall tax on oil companies. What we need is a windfall taxation review on Newsom. He raised gasoline taxes when gasoline prices were going up. He has such a surplus of funds that he gives some of it back, ironically, right before elections. He spends money on a high-speed train to nowhere. If an oil company engineer had missed his or her cost estimate on a project as badly as the estimate for the high-speed rail, that person would no longer be employed. Are there hidden funds we don’t know about? Apparently a full bucket of money somewhere to pay for this folly.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO