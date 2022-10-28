Read full article on original website
New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through
PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
What to do with leaves where you live this fall
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Now that leaves are starting to fall to the ground should you put them in the street? Put them in bags?. After looking at how leaves are collected in Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, and Hermiston it seems the recommendations from each city have some things in common.
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
$212K in donations for Heartlinks Hospice
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Community members and more than 50 sponsors raised $212,000 at the 43rd annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala on October, 22. Heartlinks provides hospice, grief care, and support services in Benton and Yakima Counties. According to a Heartlinks press release, the donations will fund pediatric palliative care programs and will...
New Pasco police 'community K9' will offer support at headquarters
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department introduced its first ever Community K9 ‘Goose,’ a 20-week-old dog who will support victims of crime, engage with the community and “offer goodwill to all,” according to the announcement. K9 Goose will spend the next year at the...
Walla Walla PD takes back 206 pounds of drugs, raises $1,306
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Police Department held National Take Back Day events on October, 29 and 30. 206 pounds of drugs were dropped off, over 9,000 pounds of documents with personal information on them were shredded, and $1,306 was raised for Walla Walla Crime Watch.
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
72nd Ave in Yakima to be down to one lane on Nov, 2
YAKIMA, Wash.- Traffic on 72nd Avenue in Yakima will be reduced to one lane north of Tieton Drive for about 300 feet on November, 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to a city of Yakima press release, the traffic revisions are necessary to grind and replace the asphalt.
Elaborate Richland Halloween display: A 20-year collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s pure Halloween dedication—a display that consists of over 20 years of collecting for a Richland couple, Cynthia Hamilton and Dante Holmes. The outside of the house, off Columbia Park Trail in Richland, is one thing, but walking inside is like walking into a Halloween-Wonderland. Each room is themed, with an overarching core of skeletons and pirates...
Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway
ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
Rainy fall day driving tips from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is finally here to stay in the Columbia Basin, which means potentially hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rain is falling from Yakima through the Walla Walla area this morning and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson has some tips for drivers in the wet conditions.
One-stop shop for all things spiritual and wellness opens in Tri-Cities
It offers an alternative approach for improving your well-being.
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
Building Blocks of the Future: "Lighting the Path" Fundraiser
Richland, WA - Chaplaincy Health Care is committed to caring for people dealing with grief, loss, serious illness and crisis and they believe in helping those unable to afford it. Chaplaincy is holding its annual fundraising breakfast next week on Tuesday Nov. 8. Th event is called "Lighting the Path"and...
Burned body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire. After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car. The burned body has been...
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
