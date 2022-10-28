Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Wildcats shut out Warrenton on senior night
Scoring twice in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats honored their seniors with a 4-0 home win over Warrenton Wednesday. “We were able to get the majority of our seniors on the stat line as well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
Washington Missourian
Haylee Makes History: Borgia sophomore enters record book as first female varsity football player to score for Knights
Standing 5 feet, 4 inches, Haylee Stieffermann, 16, may not appear to have the stature of a history-making football player, but that is exactly what the St. Francis Borgia sophomore did earlier this season. In a game against Fredericktown, Stieffermann went 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and became the first female...
Washington Missourian
Soccer Falcons upset St. Charles in semifinals
Mitchell Foley came through in the clutch for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons Tuesday. Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) netted the game-winner in the 98th minute (first overtime) to lift the Falcons (7-9-1) to an NJCAA Division II Region 16 semifinal win over St. Charles Community College, 4-3.
Washington Missourian
Helias halts Lady Jays in state semifinals
The fence didn’t eat Washington, but it took the first bite for Helias to swallow. Washington lost a run in the first inning of the Thursday’s Class 4 state semifinal round due to a groundskeeping error, ultimately falling to Helias Catholic (29-6), 5-1.
Washington Missourian
Hermann advances, Sullivan falls
One of the two remaining area volleyball teams advanced from Thursday’s sectional round. Hermann (29-9-1) defeated Whitfield (21-10) at home, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13, to move to Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinals. That match will be played in Stover at 3 p.m.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Pacific at Washington
Washington defeated Pacific, 1-0, on its senior night at Scanlan Stadium Thursday, Oct. 27. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Robertsville State Park to close for managed hunting
The 1,224-acre Robertsville State Park will temporarily close for two days next month for a managed deer hunt. The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6. It is the first time the park has been opened for a managed deer hunt, and the event will be restricted to 35 hunters who were picked via a lottery system.
Washington Missourian
Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change
Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
Washington Missourian
Schnucks welcomes shoppers to its new Union store
There wasn’t a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town.
Washington Missourian
Parmentier named CEO of Parker Hannifin
Jennifer Parmentier, former general manager of Sporlan Valve Company in Washington, was named chief executive officer of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global motion and control technologies company that purchased Sporlan in 2004. Parmentier, who will be the company’s first female CEO, is currently chief operating officer in Cleveland, where Parker...
Washington Missourian
Clerk’s office to stay open later for absentee voting
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is expanding no-excuse absentee voting hours two days next week. Registered county voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union. The office will continue to close at 4:30 p.m. the other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election.
