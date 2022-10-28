This mental nut needs to go and check herself in to psychic Ward, this is not funny no more, I can't believe the Republicans have stooped this low to have crazy people like her Matt and Etc. these mental nuts do not represent us.✌️
Georgians vote MTea headed Qfreak out. Vote Blue, Vote for Marcus Flowers. We need sanity in our lives. While you're at it, Vote for Warnock too. We definitely can't handle Hershel Walker, my God we handle that. 😵😵😵😶🌫️😶🌫️
No one cares what you disagree with, or what you want and don't want. You make more and more people NOT like you every time you open your mouth. Learn to shut thf up when no one wants to hear the words coming out of your mouth. Hell even your own (soon to be ex) husband got tired of listening to your lies. Shut up, nobody wants to hear fro you anymore. I feel deeply sorry for every one in Georgia that had to hear her nagging lies.
