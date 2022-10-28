ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Woman feared husband had cheated after newborn wrongly diagnosed with STD

A woman was left wondering whether her husband cheated on her whilst she was pregnant when a medic wrongly diagnosed her newborn with an STD.Jenna Barnes, 43, took her newborn baby boy, Fletcher, to hospital for a check up when his eyes became “gunky and stuck together”.He underwent tests to determine what was causing the issue and Jenna claims a midwife told her the child had tested positive for gonorrhoea.Jenna says she was told the infection would have been passed on by a parent before the baby was born – leading her to believe her husband, Chris, 45, the frontman...
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom

A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits

Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.
