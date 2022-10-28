Read full article on original website
Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her
When people make food for you to enjoy, usually you are thankful and want to eat it. However, sometimes there are cooks out there that are not as good as they think they are and getting gifted food by them can be a negative experience.
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Man Urged to Not Go Through With Wedding After Bride Uninvited His Parents
"There's a quote by Maya Angelou that says 'When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.' Do not marry this woman," one user said.
Internet Applauds Woman's 'Wicked' Revenge on Future Mother-in-Law
"You did absolutely the right thing! Good for standing up for yourself!" one commenter said of the Redditor's tactic.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
Woman feared husband had cheated after newborn wrongly diagnosed with STD
A woman was left wondering whether her husband cheated on her whilst she was pregnant when a medic wrongly diagnosed her newborn with an STD.Jenna Barnes, 43, took her newborn baby boy, Fletcher, to hospital for a check up when his eyes became “gunky and stuck together”.He underwent tests to determine what was causing the issue and Jenna claims a midwife told her the child had tested positive for gonorrhoea.Jenna says she was told the infection would have been passed on by a parent before the baby was born – leading her to believe her husband, Chris, 45, the frontman...
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It
What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?. A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash. The poster says she met...
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom
A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
A Colorado mother who gave birth to twins found out her nurses have the same names that she chose for her babies
Lauren Meehan learned that two nurses who helped deliver her twin babies had the same names that she picked out for them. "It will be a funny story to tell our girls," she said.
Woman Gets Slapped in the Face by Her Boyfriend’s Mom but He Falsely Accuses Girlfriend of Assault and Ends Relationship
A poll showed that about nine out of 10 people in the US enjoy a positive relationship with their mothers. 76% of those people describe the relationship as "very positive." That might have been the case for one man but after an unfortunate event that took place between his mother and his girlfriend, things are forever changed.
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
Mom Who Cracked Husband's Safe with Crowbar Backed Online: 'Had No Choice'
Commenters were shocked to learn how little access the mother of two had to her family's financial resources.
9-Year-Old ‘Excluded’ from Family Dinners for Eating Habits
Raising children comes with a lot of challenges, and often many of those challenges are ones that a parent never expected. This is just a reality of choosing to have children. It’s not uncommon for children to be ‘picky eaters’ when they’re younger—such as not wanting to eat vegetables—but in some cases, a child’s picking eating can cause real issues for their nutrition.
