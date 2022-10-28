ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Elon Musk Officially Owns Twitter: Deal Completed, Execs Reportedly Fired

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Elon Musk officially added a new CEO title to his resume after formally completing his acquisition of Twitter on Thursday evening, according to Reuters. The Tesla boss narrowly beat a deadline placed on the deal that had been given to him by a Delaware Chancery Court judge.

The completion of the deal came amid reports Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Reuters reported, citing "people familiar with the matter." Vijaya Gadde, the company's legal affairs and policy chief, was also fired.

Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick had given Musk until 5 p.m. ET on Friday to complete the merger for Twitter or be forced to go to trial in November. Musk originally agreed to a $44 billion merger in April, but he later tried to back out of his proposal. Musk cited high levels of bots and spam on the social media platform as his reason for nixing the deal, but Twitter denied his claims that the company had undercounted fake accounts.

Musk signaled that the Twitter deal was imminent when he visited the company's San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO carried what appeared in photos to be a porcelain sink in his hands during the visit.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Musk tweeted with a video of the Twitter office appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bj65o_0ipWXZJq00
This photo of Elon Musk was taken from a video grab taken from a video he posted on his Twitter account on October 26, 2022, when he visited the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Musk officially completed his acquisition of Twitter after months of delays. Photo from Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty Images

When Musk first announced his intentions to buy Twitter, he said he wanted to make room for more public debate on the platform with fewer restrictions. His acquisition of Twitter could possibly allow for the return of former President Donald Trump, who was banned permanently two days after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump; I think that was a mistake," Musk said during a conference in the spring.

Trump, however, has said he would not return to Twitter if the ban was lifted, instead preferring to stay on his own social media outlet, Truth Social.

Musk tried to end the deal in July, which resulted in Twitter suing him in an attempt to force him to go through with the plan. Musk countersued with a legal filing that said Twitter hid the actual number of bots on the platform.

After lawyers from both sides issued more than 100 subpoenas, Musk proposed on October 4 that he go forth with his original $44 billion offer. On October 6, Judge McCormick agreed to stay the trial and imposed the October 28 deadline.

Musk recently posted a message on Twitter that seemed to be an attempt to alleviate concerns about his seizing control of the company, saying he didn't want the platform to turn into a "free-for-all hellscape."

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk wrote. "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

Newsweek reached out to Twitter for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn

Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1018M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy