ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 6

Related
fox5dc.com

7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
staffordsheriff.com

DUI with Children

A Stafford woman was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail after deciding to drink and drive with children in the vehicle. On October 30th, at approximately 10:10 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a possible drunk driver. The caller advised a silver SUV that was traveling westbound on Garrisonville Road was all over the roadway. The caller provided updates on where the vehicle was until Deputy Jett arrived on scene. Deputy Jett observed the vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel and initiated a traffic stop.
STAFFORD, VA
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Thieves steal car with 5-year-old sleeping inside

WASHINGTON - A 5-year-old went on a frightening ride Monday night as car thieves stole the vehicle the child was sleeping in. According to D.C. police, the 2014 Green Kia Seoul was taken from the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest. After tweeting an alert about the stolen vehicle and missing kid around 7:30 p.m., police said the 5-year-old was located safe about 20 minutes later.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
DUMFRIES, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy