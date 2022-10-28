Read full article on original website
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
Spotsylvania deadly hit-and-run kills pedestrian and injures another, Virginia State Police seeking truck-driving suspect
Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed a man and injured a woman with their truck in Spotsylvania before leaving the area.
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
DUI with Children
A Stafford woman was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail after deciding to drink and drive with children in the vehicle. On October 30th, at approximately 10:10 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a possible drunk driver. The caller advised a silver SUV that was traveling westbound on Garrisonville Road was all over the roadway. The caller provided updates on where the vehicle was until Deputy Jett arrived on scene. Deputy Jett observed the vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel and initiated a traffic stop.
Man arrested after throwing knife at gas station worker in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is under arrest after authorities say he threw a knife at a gas station employee Friday in Prince William County. Police were called to the Sheetz gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge around 7:10 p.m. where the employee said he confronted a man who was approaching customers near the gas pumps.
Drunken school bus driver charged with DWI after crash with DCPS students
WASHINGTON - A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. According to Fairfax County police, Troy Reynolds, 48, picked up 44 students and four teachers from Ben Murch Elementary...
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County leaves one dead; Police searching for suspect vehicle
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia State Police are searching to identify the driver of a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians on Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, killing one of the victims. The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard when two...
Food fight: Man charged after causing disturbance in McDonald’s, deputies say
STAFFORD, Va. — Deputies arrested a man accused of throwing trash at employees and causing a scene in a Virginia McDonald’s. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the McDonald’s for a report of an intoxicated customer who threw trash at an employee and was asked to leave.
Multiple sheds, trailer burglarized at Woodbridge church, various lawn-care equipment stolen
Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
Thieves steal car with 5-year-old sleeping inside
WASHINGTON - A 5-year-old went on a frightening ride Monday night as car thieves stole the vehicle the child was sleeping in. According to D.C. police, the 2014 Green Kia Seoul was taken from the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest. After tweeting an alert about the stolen vehicle and missing kid around 7:30 p.m., police said the 5-year-old was located safe about 20 minutes later.
Man shot inside Woodbridge home after struggle with gunman who forced way inside: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 51-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot during a struggle with a gunman who police say forced his way inside the victim's Woodbridge home. The shooting happened Monday just before 1:45 p.m. in the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive. Police say the man heard a...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting on Orangewood Drive, Prince William Police say
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
