Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play. Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left. Lawson Crouse also scored on a power play for Arizona, which had lost four of five. Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves. Colin White scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the second period.
Kreider’s overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.
Nelson leads Isles to 4th straight win, 3-1 over Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with a potential concussion. Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third period.
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 of 30 shots.
Kucherov scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Senators 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3. Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev. Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall. Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk had his shot during a breakaway with 1 second to play go just wide. Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 12 saves. Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots.
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period, and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.
Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach
Bruce Boudreau became the second-fastest coach in NHL history to 600 wins. He reached the milestone with the Vancouver Canucks last week in his 1,049th regular-season game. Boudreau still believes in a lot of the principles he had as an offensive player who wanted freedom to make plays with the puck and coaches with that mentality. He has also adapted to a changing landscape since he finally got his first NHL job in 2007. The past 15 years have seen changes in analytics and video study that Boudreau has rolled with into the record books.
