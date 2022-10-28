ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State trustees appoints Dr. Teresa Woodruff as interim president

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Teresa Woodruff as interim president of the university on Monday afternoon. Woodruff, who is the provost and executive VP for academic affairs, will take over for Dr. Samuel Stanley, who resigned. Stanley announced his resignation on Oct. 13, saying he had...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSU names new interim president

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Teresa Woodruff as interim president of the university on Monday afternoon. Woodruff, who is the provost and executive VP for academic affairs, will take over for Dr. Samuel Stanley, who resigned. Stanley announced his resignation on Oct. 13, saying he had...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit council votes down proposed restaurant grade ordinance

Detroit restaurants will not have to post health grades in their windows after the city council voted down the proposed plan on Tuesday. The council rejected the plan from Councilman Scott Benson with a 6-3 vote Tuesday afternoon in a meeting that saw dozens of residents speak against the ordinance.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Corewell Health East reports 777% increase in RSV cases since September

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Across metro Detroit, there’s growing concern about a rise in cases of RSV among children. “He was having difficulty breathing during his feedings. He would hold his breath and turn a little bit blue around his mouth,” mother Melissa Parker described of what her own son went through.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lakeside Mall to be redeveloped into a billon-dollar mixed use development space

(WXYZ) — City leaders in Sterling Heights have voted 5 to 2 to approve a deal to turn Lakeside Mall into a billion-dollar mixed-use retail, office, and residential space. It’s a trend that's been happening for years now and something we've seen happen with the Northland Mall in Southfield, the Eastland Mall in Harper Woods, and Summit Place in Waterford.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Trick-or-treating cancelled in Wyandotte neighborhood due to "infestation of roaches"

WYANDOTTE — Trick or Treating is cancelled in a Wyandotte neighborhood this year because the city says it has an "infestation of roaches." "It is in the best interest of citizens to close 20th street and the sidewalks from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Barricades and signage will be placed on the street and at sidewalks at Grove, the intersections of Orchard and Pine, and at Eureka, closing the street and sidewalk to vehicles and pedestrians. It is recommended that Trick 'r Treating be discouraged in this area."
WYANDOTTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has schizophrenia. Latricia Scott, 42, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on E. Grand Boulevard near Agnes Street. Authorities say Scott left her home and did not return. A caretaking told police...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, members of the Detroit Police Department, city council and the fire and building departments called out the establishment in an afternoon press conference.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Halloween showers, then warm to start November.

Tonight: Chance of showers continues through 3 AM with a low of 53°. Fog could be heavy at times, especially late. Wind: Light. Tuesday: Some morning fog. Then clouds decrease with a high of 66°. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a low of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Heading back to 70!

This Evening: Clear with temps dropping back into the 50s. Wind: SSE 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog is possible late overnight. Low of 46°. Light wind. Thursday: Morning fog is possible. Mostly sunny with a high of 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Low of 52° and...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Warm and dry for days to come

Tonight: Clear skies with some areas of fog possible late. Lows near 44°. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Any fog will burn off fairly quickly. Then it will be mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: S 5 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny after some early fog chances. High of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy