Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State trustees appoints Dr. Teresa Woodruff as interim president
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Teresa Woodruff as interim president of the university on Monday afternoon. Woodruff, who is the provost and executive VP for academic affairs, will take over for Dr. Samuel Stanley, who resigned. Stanley announced his resignation on Oct. 13, saying he had...
Tv20detroit.com
MSU names new interim president
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Teresa Woodruff as interim president of the university on Monday afternoon. Woodruff, who is the provost and executive VP for academic affairs, will take over for Dr. Samuel Stanley, who resigned. Stanley announced his resignation on Oct. 13, saying he had...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit council votes down proposed restaurant grade ordinance
Detroit restaurants will not have to post health grades in their windows after the city council voted down the proposed plan on Tuesday. The council rejected the plan from Councilman Scott Benson with a 6-3 vote Tuesday afternoon in a meeting that saw dozens of residents speak against the ordinance.
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County transit proposal has opposing views but will be decided by voters
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — For many seniors and disabled adults, public transportation services in certain Oakland County communities have provided a much-needed lifeline. “I think it is because there’s a lot of people that don’t have the transportation and it would be a great idea,” Donna Cox said....
Tv20detroit.com
Halloween in the D to host trunk-or-treat, parties at 27 locations across Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 2 dozen locations will treat Detroit families to Halloween celebrations across the city. Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat events will be held at 27 locations as part of the annual Halloween in the D event. The locations include all Detroit police precincts, seven fire houses...
Tv20detroit.com
Heating system damaged during break-in at Detroit school, causing building closure
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit high school was targeted by thieves over the weekend, causing major damage to the heating system. Detroit Public Schools Community District says a man broke into Cody High School Saturday around 6:50 p.m. Students haven't been in class this week because of it. "I...
Tv20detroit.com
Corewell Health East reports 777% increase in RSV cases since September
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Across metro Detroit, there’s growing concern about a rise in cases of RSV among children. “He was having difficulty breathing during his feedings. He would hold his breath and turn a little bit blue around his mouth,” mother Melissa Parker described of what her own son went through.
Tv20detroit.com
Sterling Heights City Council approves Lakeside Mall redevelopment proposal
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Sterling Heights is moving forward with a billion-dollar redevelopment of Lakeside Mall. City council voted 5 to 2 for the proposal from Miami-based Lionheart Capital. It would tear down the mall to make way for Lakeside Town Center, a sprawling 110-acre,...
Tv20detroit.com
Lakeside Mall to be redeveloped into a billon-dollar mixed use development space
(WXYZ) — City leaders in Sterling Heights have voted 5 to 2 to approve a deal to turn Lakeside Mall into a billion-dollar mixed-use retail, office, and residential space. It’s a trend that's been happening for years now and something we've seen happen with the Northland Mall in Southfield, the Eastland Mall in Harper Woods, and Summit Place in Waterford.
Tv20detroit.com
Roaches ruin Halloween for some as city bans trick-or-treating on one street
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "At first, I'm shaking my heading thinking this can't be right," Linda Souve said about a letter from the city of Wyandotte alerting her and all of her neighbors that there should be no trick-or-treating on 20th Street from Eureka to Grove on Monday for Halloween.
Tv20detroit.com
Trick-or-treating cancelled in Wyandotte neighborhood due to "infestation of roaches"
WYANDOTTE — Trick or Treating is cancelled in a Wyandotte neighborhood this year because the city says it has an "infestation of roaches." "It is in the best interest of citizens to close 20th street and the sidewalks from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Barricades and signage will be placed on the street and at sidewalks at Grove, the intersections of Orchard and Pine, and at Eureka, closing the street and sidewalk to vehicles and pedestrians. It is recommended that Trick 'r Treating be discouraged in this area."
Tv20detroit.com
'Everybody's upset about it.' Cockroaches cancel trick-or-treating on Wyandotte street
WYANDOTTE, MI (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte neighborhood street is going to be closed Monday night because of a cockroach problem that has been ongoing in the area for months. The city engineer sent out a letter that shut down a portion of 20th street to prevent these cockroaches from spreading to more homes.
Tv20detroit.com
4 Michigan State players suspended following scuffle after Saturday's rivalry game, police investigating
(WXYZ) — Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has suspended four players on the team effective immediately, following an ugly end to the in-state showdown Saturday night. In a video obtained by the Detroit News, you can see Michigan's Ja’den McBurrows getting pummeled by a slew of Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has schizophrenia. Latricia Scott, 42, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on E. Grand Boulevard near Agnes Street. Authorities say Scott left her home and did not return. A caretaking told police...
Tv20detroit.com
I-75 closing between I-696 & Square Lake as crews shift lanes back to normal
I-75 will be closing in Oakland County once again this weekend so crews can remove a traffic shift that has been in place since early this year. The traffic shift had both directions of traffic on the Southbound I-75 lanes due to the Modernize 75 project between I-696 and 13 Mile Road.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, members of the Detroit Police Department, city council and the fire and building departments called out the establishment in an afternoon press conference.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Halloween showers, then warm to start November.
Tonight: Chance of showers continues through 3 AM with a low of 53°. Fog could be heavy at times, especially late. Wind: Light. Tuesday: Some morning fog. Then clouds decrease with a high of 66°. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a low of...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Heading back to 70!
This Evening: Clear with temps dropping back into the 50s. Wind: SSE 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog is possible late overnight. Low of 46°. Light wind. Thursday: Morning fog is possible. Mostly sunny with a high of 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Low of 52° and...
Tv20detroit.com
I-75 closing near Monroe-Wayne counties border this weekend for bridge demolition
(WXYZ) — I-75 will be closing near the border of Wayne and Monroe counties this week so crews can demolish a bridge. According to MDOT, the highway will close Friday at 9 p.m. for the demolition of the Newport Rd. bridge over I-75 in Berlin Township. It will remain...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warm and dry for days to come
Tonight: Clear skies with some areas of fog possible late. Lows near 44°. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Any fog will burn off fairly quickly. Then it will be mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: S 5 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny after some early fog chances. High of...
Comments / 0