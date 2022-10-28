WYANDOTTE — Trick or Treating is cancelled in a Wyandotte neighborhood this year because the city says it has an "infestation of roaches." "It is in the best interest of citizens to close 20th street and the sidewalks from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Barricades and signage will be placed on the street and at sidewalks at Grove, the intersections of Orchard and Pine, and at Eureka, closing the street and sidewalk to vehicles and pedestrians. It is recommended that Trick 'r Treating be discouraged in this area."

WYANDOTTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO