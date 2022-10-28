ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

‘We’re back in the game:’ Biden champions Micron deal, 45,000 new jobs for Central New York

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QX5cy_0ipWTxjg00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — President Joe Biden was in Central New York Thursday, along with Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Governor Kathy Hochul, to talk about the creation of the new Micron plant north of Syracuse .

President Biden said a century ago, Upstate New York led the way in US manufacturing.

“Then something happened. American manufacturing, the backbone of our economy got hollowed out,” he said to the packed gymnasium at Onondaga Community College.

Enter Micron. The semiconductor chip company has signed a $100-billion dollar deal to create a plant in Clay on a 1,500-acre site (the facility could fit into the Carrier Dome four times over).

“Because of the new law I signed and Chuck (Schumer) designed and delivered– we’re turning things way around,” said Biden.

After all is said and done, Micron is expected to create 9,000 skilled jobs on-site, and roughly 40,000 other jobs in the community.

“We’re back in the game. We’re competing again!” said Biden, who also said China is nervous about this deal.

Right now, the US makes 10% of the world’s chips. When Micron is fully operational in Central New York, the US will be making 50% of the world’s chips.

Senator Chuck Schumer said this is a new era in American manufacturing. “Our children, our grandchildren, will benefit long-term from the investments Micron is making in the community,” he said.

And legislation on the State level– the Green Chips Act — helped to cement this deal. “This is ‘Chips Country’, this is New York State, and we’re going to build it here in New York!” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

And ‘Chips Country’ it will be. The Micron CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, says the new site will be making roughly 4 billion chips per year.

“Clay, New York– just a few miles north of here, will be able to say with pride that they are home to some of the most advanced manufacturing in the world,” said Mehrotra.

Leaders today called this the biggest investment in American history. Micron also pledged to hire 1,500 military veterans as a part of this project. Additionally, Micron is investing $5 million dollars into a ‘clean room’ at OCC to help train future recruits in chip manufacturing.

This will be a long-term investment for Micron. It’s expected to take 20 years for all four giant facilities on the site to be built. Hiring will begin in the second half of this decade; construction is expected to begin next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
News 8 WROC

New York’s absentee election laws remain in place

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Supreme Court Judges in the Third Appellate Division voted unanimously to keep New York’s new election law in place. This means that the Board of Elections can continue to count absentee ballots as they come in. “It essentially just speeds up the process and ensures that it’s just […]
NEW YORK STATE
News 8 WROC

These five races will determine the Senate majority

The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame with only a week to go until voters head to the polls. Republicans, needing to net only one seat, are knocking on the door as the national environment moves increasingly in their direction and some surveys show them in the lead in both Georgia and Nevada. According […]
GEORGIA STATE
News 8 WROC

Supreme Court clears way for Graham to face questioning in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to face questioning before a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, while emphasizing that the inquiry must abide by constitutional safeguards for lawmakers. The court’s move was a legal setback for Graham, one of several high-profile allies of former President […]
GEORGIA STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy