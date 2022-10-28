Bills as healthy as can be in weeks

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills are as healthy as they have been in weeks, and got even a bit healthier from Wednesday to Thursday.

Running back/special teams ace Taiwan Jones returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.

The only player on the active roster who did not participate on Thursday was right tackle Spencer Brown, who continues to deal with an ankle injury. Head coach Sean McDermott termed Brown day-to-day when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was limited once again, as he returns from an ankle injury. Kumerow has missed the team’s last three contests, and could return to face his former team and good friend Aaron Rodgers when the Bills play the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" in Orchard Park.

For the Packers, wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice for a second-straight day with a shoulder injury. He told reporters after practice that he most likely won’t play Sunday against the Bills.

