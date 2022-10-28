Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

@teddimellencamp/instagram

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram.

"Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth ; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done.

"Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc," the podcast host said. "I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested."

The accountability coach couldn't help but express gratitude for her loved ones . "I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms," she confessed. "I [heart] you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s ass- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course."

Her social media post included images showing the removal of the black tumors, in addition to lying in a hospital bed.

Former costar Dorit Kemsley couldn't help but leave a positive message in the comments section. "Sending so much love and prayers," the designer wrote.

Kemsley wasn't the only Bravo star to leave a kind note, as former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King shared a few words. "Praying for you my love! You got this," King said.

While Mellencamp's peers were rallying around her, followers couldn't help but be inspired by her positive attitude. One person wrote, "Stay strong Teddi...I had a brush with cancer (breast) this year too.....it shakes you to your core.....I've never questioned my mortality the way I did this year.....anyway.....sending you healing vibes."