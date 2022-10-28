ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly putting 'Kakes and steaks on the line in friendly World Series wager with Houston

By Pat Loeb
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia City Council on Thursday threw down the gauntlet to Houston City Council. They want to place a bet on the outcome of the World Series. The silence from Houston, home of the Astros, so far is deafening.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says he is still working on making a bet with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“We do hereby challenge the City of Houston’s City Council to step up to the plate in a wager,” said Councilmember Curtis Jones. He explained what’s on the line in a resolution he introduced in Council.

“We are putting forth our TastyKakes, our cheesesteaks, soft pretzels and water ice against whatever treasure they may offer,” Jones said.

That would likely be barbecue — but Phillies fans can only guess right now. Houston City Council is out of office for the time being, while Turner tours Japan on a trade mission. They will not return until next week, when the series is in Game 5 — if it even gets that far.

Jones says he knows the Phils are the underdogs, but Philadelphia teams like to surprise opponents.

“And in that tradition, we hope they will accept our challenge, and let our Fightin’ Phils enter their city and take what is rightfully theirs: the World Series.”

