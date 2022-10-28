ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Lee Poe: Whatever Happened to Death?

By Harry Lee Poe
 5 days ago

No one seems to die anymore.

My mother died several years ago, but she was one of the few. I don’t mean that no one stops being alive anymore. I mean that we don’t talk about people dying anymore. Instead, I only hear of people passing. I hear it around town and I hear it on the national news. No one dies. They pass.

When I went to my first church, we had a funeral every week for eight weeks, then it slacked off to two a month. At that time, the undertakers spoke of people passing away, as though the family wouldn’t notice that the grandmother had died if they said she had passed away. The closest biblical warrant for the phrase comes from St. James who spoke of the rich passing away like a wild flower.

I think people are afraid to say words like die, death and dead. Somehow, I think our culture has developed the notion that saying those words makes it hard on the family left behind. Perhaps it is because we are all so afraid of death ourselves. By saying “pass” instead of “die,” we keep death at arm’s length, or we pretend to. I don’t think people have any theological ideas in mind when they talk about someone passing. I think they want to avoid speaking about death, as though it is bad luck.

You can pass a football. You can pass a driver’s test. You can pass out if you drink too much. You can pass the biscuits at the dinner table if anybody still knows how to make biscuits. You can pass a car going slow on the highway. You can pass over the dessert table at the buffet restaurant, though that seems unlikely. An old Hank Williams song tells of a man who passes his old girlfriend on the street. You can pass in a bridge game. When you hear gossip, you can pass it on. But why on earth or heaven above would we refer to a dead person as passing?

I must admit that my view is formed by the Bible, so I do not represent the mainstream of our culture.

With Halloween fast approaching, the neighbors have started decorating their yards with the skeletons and other memorabilia of death that the stores now have available. We act as though we think death is funny, but it really is all an act. Death is a dreadful thing, so there is no point in dismissing it as just a natural process we all go through. We will all die, but it is horrible. St. Paul called death the last enemy. In my religion, we don’t believe that Jesus passed but that he died. He died a terrible death and thereby identified with the entire human race that faces death.

Perhaps we think we are sparing the feelings of grieving people when we talk about passing. Or perhaps we are avoiding dealing with our own mortality. The old beer commercial used to say, “You only go around once in life.” Instead of trying to avoid death, perhaps life would be richer if we took more time to meditate on life’s brevity.

