Parkway Christian Auto Club holds car rally to benefit St. Jude children's hospital

The 15th Annual St. Jude Charity Car Show was presented by the Parkway Christian Auto Club on Oct. 22 in Jackson.

According to Parkway Christian Auto Club representatives, the show drew a slew of car enthusiasts wanting to contribute to a great cause. Over $3,000 was raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Approximately 96 cars registered for the show and top awards were given to Best of Show and other recognitions.