FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 News Now
PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th...
3 News Now
Omaha orthodontist gives option for parents looking to part with excess Halloween candy
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For more than 20 years, Dr. Barbara Ries has held her annual Halloween Candy Buy Back program at her office just off the Dodge Expressway. Kids receive $1 for each pound of candy they donate and the candy is then given out to several local organizations.
3 News Now
Hy-Vee stores to close on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in their 92-year history
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that its retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day this year to allow its employees to enjoy the holiday with friends and family, according to a press release from the grocery store chain. It's the first time in Hy-Vee's 92-year history...
3 News Now
UPDATE: Pottawattamie County 9-1-1 outage restored for Verizon Customers
Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center say that the Verizon Wireless 9-1-1 service outage has been restored. Verizon Wireless customers in Pottawattamie County may now directly dial “9-1-1” to call for emergency assistance. No additional information has been provided to local officials regarding...
3 News Now
Huskers QB Casey Thompson day-to-day for game vs Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is listed as day-to-day for the game against Minnesota on Saturday because of an arm injury that knocked him out of last week's game. Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thompson was held out of practice Tuesday and backups Chubba Purdy and...
3 News Now
Warm And Sunny For Halloween
The cloud cover will continue to recede through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s. A few locations north of Omaha might experience some patchy fog with the clearing sky and calm winds, although this should remain patchy. Halloween is looking more like a treat than...
3 News Now
Douglas County voter turnout prediction for 2022 statewide Gubernatorial General Election
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse predicted the voter turnout for the 2022 Statewide Gubernatorial General Election. Read the press release below:. Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse predicts a voter turnout for the 2022 Statewide Gubernatorial General Election...
