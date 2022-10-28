ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

3 News Now

UPDATE: Pottawattamie County 9-1-1 outage restored for Verizon Customers

Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center say that the Verizon Wireless 9-1-1 service outage has been restored. Verizon Wireless customers in Pottawattamie County may now directly dial “9-1-1” to call for emergency assistance. No additional information has been provided to local officials regarding...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
3 News Now

Huskers QB Casey Thompson day-to-day for game vs Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is listed as day-to-day for the game against Minnesota on Saturday because of an arm injury that knocked him out of last week's game. Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thompson was held out of practice Tuesday and backups Chubba Purdy and...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Warm And Sunny For Halloween

The cloud cover will continue to recede through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s. A few locations north of Omaha might experience some patchy fog with the clearing sky and calm winds, although this should remain patchy. Halloween is looking more like a treat than...
OMAHA, NE

