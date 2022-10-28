Man charged with trying to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head after following her for a block in South Boston

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.

