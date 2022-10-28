ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man charged with trying to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head after following her for a block in South Boston

 5 days ago
whdh.com

Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says

Correction: Officer's gender corrected in story. A Boston police officer was released on $500 bail at his arraignment today on domestic-violence charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Roselyn Lacroix, 46, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, was charged with assault and battery on a family or...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Alleged downtown human torcher held in lieu of $5,000 bail

A woman who allegedly tried to set people on fire at the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. was ordered to stay away from the store at her arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. According to the DA's office, Syretta Copeland, 42, burst out of a store restroom with...
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA

