Man charged with trying to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head after following her for a block in South Boston

Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
Kid arrested with loaded gun outside Dorchester school after he and two pals stomped another teen, police say
Boston Police report arresting a 15-year-old with a gun loaded with 13 rounds after he and two other teens beat up another teen outside the Joseph Lee School, 155 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Police say drug-unit officers conducting surveillance in the area of the school spotted three beating...
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says
Correction: Officer's gender corrected in story. A Boston police officer was released on $500 bail at his arraignment today on domestic-violence charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Roselyn Lacroix, 46, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, was charged with assault and battery on a family or...
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
Police identify man shot by Mass. police officer during domestic violence call
A man who was shot by a Massachusetts police officer after authorities said he was armed with a knife during a Friday night domestic violence incident in Easton has been identified by officials. Dwayne Gervais, 34, of Easton, was identified as the person said to be armed with a knife...
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Alleged downtown human torcher held in lieu of $5,000 bail
A woman who allegedly tried to set people on fire at the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. was ordered to stay away from the store at her arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. According to the DA's office, Syretta Copeland, 42, burst out of a store restroom with...
Brookline shoplifter got the Maxx for the minimum after she whipped out a canister of pepper spray, police say
Brookline Police report a shoplifter at the TJ Maxx, 525 Harvard St. escaped in a cloud of pepper spray that she unleashed when she realized a store worker was about to try to stop her at the front door, shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Two customers were taken to...
Man Clinging to Life After After Failed Carjacking On Erie St. Leaves Him Critically Shot
At approximately 22:25 hours on October 29, 2022, Boston EMTs, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3, the Gang Unit, and the K-9 Unit all responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Erie St.. The caller reported being shot in the ear. Upon first responders’...
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
Massachusetts USPS worker pleaded guilty of bribing supervisor to reroute cocaine packages
A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and trying to sell them cocaine.
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
