TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police met with local businesses that are along Benson highway to talk about the increase in crime in their area on Tuesday. The meeting was held at TPD’s Property and Evidence department where along the same road is Interior Logic Group. The area behind the business used to be filled with homeless encampments. The city has cleared out these encampments, but the business said they still experience vandalism, drug paraphernalia on or around their property and theft.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO