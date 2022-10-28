Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
universalhub.com
Kid arrested with loaded gun outside Dorchester school after he and two pals stomped another teen, police say
Boston Police report arresting a 15-year-old with a gun loaded with 13 rounds after he and two other teens beat up another teen outside the Joseph Lee School, 155 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Police say drug-unit officers conducting surveillance in the area of the school spotted three beating...
universalhub.com
Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says
Correction: Officer's gender corrected in story. A Boston police officer was released on $500 bail at his arraignment today on domestic-violence charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Roselyn Lacroix, 46, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, was charged with assault and battery on a family or...
universalhub.com
Brookline shoplifter got the Maxx for the minimum after she whipped out a canister of pepper spray, police say
Brookline Police report a shoplifter at the TJ Maxx, 525 Harvard St. escaped in a cloud of pepper spray that she unleashed when she realized a store worker was about to try to stop her at the front door, shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Two customers were taken to...
universalhub.com
Lady of the Dunes identified after nearly 50 years
The FBI reports it's identified the body of a woman found dead in dunes in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown in 1974 as Ruth Marie Terry, 37 of Tennessee. Agents used investigative genealogy, which "combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate investigative leads for unsolved violent crimes" to identify Terry, the FBI said.
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
universalhub.com
Nurse sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get Covid-19 shots
A registered nurse who belongs to a church that rejects all vaccines in favor of spinal adjustments and who says the antibodies she developed after contracting Covid-19 are far stronger than any "products advertised as COVID-19 vaccines" is suing Boston Medical Center for firing her last last year when she refused to get vaccinated.
universalhub.com
Man does not live by fancy cold cuts and cheese alone: Boston's sole charcuterie-specific take-out place seeks to add beer and wine
Kured, which has been serving up "fast casual" charcuterie boards at 83 Charles St. on Beacon Hill since last year, learns tomorrow whether it can begin offering beer and wine to go with what people in other neighborhoods might call party platters. Kured owner Gilli Rozynek will offer a small...
universalhub.com
Back Bay getting almost late-night cookies
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a Clarendon Street location for Insomnia Cookies, which, since this is the Back Bay we're talking about, won't be open as late as the chain's other branches in less heavy-lidded areas such as BU and Harvard Square. The proposed outlet at 220 Clarendon...
universalhub.com
Some Green Line riders can only ask, why a duck, as they sit, immobile, on a fancy new Green Line trolley
At 1:51 p.m. Jill Rodgers sent a Green Line cri de couer from a trolley sitting motionless on the viaduct between Lechmere and Union Square, you know, the part of the Green Line that was shut down for a month to make it work all nice and smooth and stuff.
universalhub.com
Apartments proposed for parking lot behind the Morrissey Boulevard Super Cuts
City Realty of Brookline has proposed replacing a rental-car parking lot with a five-story, 52-unit apartment building at 13 Norwood St., between the Red Line/commuter-rail tracks and the Morrissey Boulevard building that houses Super Cuts and where Boston Market used to be. In a filing with the BPDA, City Realty...
universalhub.com
Roxbury motorcycle garage revs up coffee shop
The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to grant a food-service license to Madhouse Cafe, 24 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, to serve coffee and pastries between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The eight-seat cafe would be next to Julia Shia's Madhouse Motors, which repairs motorcycles and...
universalhub.com
universalhub.com
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
universalhub.com
This is Boston, not LA: You can't just build a row of townhomes that don't face the street here
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected plans for a row of five condo townhomes in Allston that would face an elongated driveway rather than the street. Still, the board rejected the proposal for 108 Allston St., across from the West End House, without prejudice, which means Brian McGrath can come back with revised plans as soon as he readies them rather than waiting at least a year.
Comments / 0