Boston cop smashed furniture, windows, then grabbed partner by the face and threatened to burn house down - with partner in it - DA says

Correction: Officer's gender corrected in story. A Boston police officer was released on $500 bail at his arraignment today on domestic-violence charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Roselyn Lacroix, 46, who has been a BPD officer since 2006, was charged with assault and battery on a family or...
BOSTON, MA
Lady of the Dunes identified after nearly 50 years

The FBI reports it's identified the body of a woman found dead in dunes in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown in 1974 as Ruth Marie Terry, 37 of Tennessee. Agents used investigative genealogy, which "combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate investigative leads for unsolved violent crimes" to identify Terry, the FBI said.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
BOSTON, MA
Back Bay getting almost late-night cookies

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a Clarendon Street location for Insomnia Cookies, which, since this is the Back Bay we're talking about, won't be open as late as the chain's other branches in less heavy-lidded areas such as BU and Harvard Square. The proposed outlet at 220 Clarendon...
BOSTON, MA
Roxbury motorcycle garage revs up coffee shop

The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to grant a food-service license to Madhouse Cafe, 24 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, to serve coffee and pastries between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The eight-seat cafe would be next to Julia Shia's Madhouse Motors, which repairs motorcycles and...
BOSTON, MA
Unusual rainbow

Roman S. caught the rainbow over Allston/Brighton late this afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
BOSTON, MA
This is Boston, not LA: You can't just build a row of townhomes that don't face the street here

The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected plans for a row of five condo townhomes in Allston that would face an elongated driveway rather than the street. Still, the board rejected the proposal for 108 Allston St., across from the West End House, without prejudice, which means Brian McGrath can come back with revised plans as soon as he readies them rather than waiting at least a year.
BOSTON, MA

