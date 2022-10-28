Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Don't change the city charter on fire chief
The Bakersfield City Charter was granted to the city of Bakersfield in 1914 by the Congress of the United States. This is a living document that contains the way government is conducted. Compare it to the United States Bill of Rights. It includes a separate section for the Bakersfield Police...
Bakersfield Californian
New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center to open in Bakersfield
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services had the chance to show off its new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center Tuesday morning. With suicide death rates among Americans increasing by 30 percent between 2000 and 2020, and mental health distress becoming amplified by the pandemic, the need for these services, advocates say, is clear.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
Bakersfield Californian
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
Bakersfield Californian
American composers in spotlight for BSO concert
The Bakersfield Symphony returns for its latest concert on Saturday with award-winning pianist Fei-Fei Dong as guest artist. Dong will join the orchestra to perform Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto and Gershwin's iconic "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert will open with William Grant Still's Festive Overture and close with Gershwin's "An American in Paris."
Bakersfield Californian
Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies
A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.
