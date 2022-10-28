ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmakers' efforts to overturn Wolf's veto of 'Markie's Law' fail

 5 days ago

Efforts to overturn Wolf's veto of "Markie's Law" fail 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Efforts to overturn Governor Tom Wolf's veto of "Markie's Law" have failed.

The state House fell short of the necessary votes earlier this week.

The legislation was drafted after the killing of 8-year-old Markie Mason, who was stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence even after being convicted of violent assaults while in prison.

The bill aimed to postpone consideration of a violent inmate's parole an additional two years following their minimum release date. The governor says this proposes an ineffective structure of mandatory parole denial.

Pittsburgh, PA
