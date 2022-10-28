ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brainerd 36, Signal Mountain 24

Daniel Boone 21, Hampton 20

Dickson County 34, Antioch 6

East Ridge 35, Soddy Daisy 21

East Robertson 41, Whites Creek 0

Elizabethton 62, Seymour 0

Farragut 28, Bearden 21

Fayette Ware 42, Wooddale 0

Fayetteville 52, Eagleville 6

Friendship Christian 28, Middle Tennessee Christian 14

Giles County 42, Cannon County 0

Grundy County 28, Community 20

Melrose 42, Ridgeway 24

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 50, Bluff City 6

Memphis East 33, Trezevant 0

Moore County 35, Huntland 7

Unaka 34, Happy Valley 0

Walker Valley 45, Howard 13

White County 53, Sequatchie County 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

