S7HD: 1 in 10 Illinois children have high lead levels in blood
(KBSI) – One in 10 children ages six and younger in Illinois have lead levels in their blood that is too high, according to the Southern 7 Health Department. The buildup of lead in the body is known as lead poisoning. Of the one million children ages 6 years and younger in Illinois, approximately 100,000 have blood levels that are too high, according to the S7HD.
Missouri youth hunters harvest 13,759 deer during youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season
(KBSI) – Young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Top counties. Franklin County – 330. Osage County – 310. Howell – 260. Youth...
New ‘No Excuse Absentee Voting Ballot’ takes shape
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new law has been passed in Missouri for no excuse absentee voter ballot. “Anybody that’s in the county, that’s active and everything is correct, they can now come into our office, and they do not have to tell us a reason why they want to, which they would do with absentee. Now they can just come in and say they want to vote for the Nov. 8 election and don’t have to have any reason,” said Scott County Deputy Clerk Beverly Riley.
Man facing several charges after Mt. Vernon police say gun fired
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after police were called about a man armed with a handgun outside a Mt. Vernon home on Saturday morning. Officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the 1000 block of South 21st Street at 7:13 a.m. on Oct. 29 in reference to a man armed with a handgun outside a home.
