CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new law has been passed in Missouri for no excuse absentee voter ballot. “Anybody that’s in the county, that’s active and everything is correct, they can now come into our office, and they do not have to tell us a reason why they want to, which they would do with absentee. Now they can just come in and say they want to vote for the Nov. 8 election and don’t have to have any reason,” said Scott County Deputy Clerk Beverly Riley.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO