WTRF
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
WTRF
Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
WTRF
Due to injuries, WVU needs to “get creative” with available running backs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Depth at running back has been one of West Virginia’s greatest strengths this season, but as it nears the end of its Big 12 schedule, that position group has been hit hard with injuries. The year started with junior Tony Mathis, redshirt freshman Justin Johnson...
WTRF
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown looks ahead to Iowa State trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed members of the media on Tuesday as he prepares his team for a critical matchup against Iowa State. While Brown focused his press conference on the football side of things, he opened the session by offering words of support for guard James Gmiter, who suddenly lost his mother, Kim, over the weekend.
WTRF
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
WTRF
Mountaineers top Oklahoma State, advance to Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of...
WTRF
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WTRF
Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
WTRF
Be part of the latest craze in gaming in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s part of a nationwide trend and one of the fastest growing industries worldwide. Now students at one local college can be part of the latest craze in gaming. Monday, West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled their new state-of the-art Esports lab which stands...
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
WTRF
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum hosting Victorian Christmas Tea
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Historical Society is hosting two Victorian Christmas Teas at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville, Ohio. The public is invited to attend the Victorian Christmas Tea. The fee is $20 per person. There will be a tea on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m.
WTRF
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back...
WTRF
Hot dogs and superheroes…McMechen trick or treat traditions
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – All of McMechen’s princesses, witches, superheroes and more came out on Halloween night to Trick or Treat for their favorite candy. Not only do the kids enjoy this night, but the adults get in on the fun, as well. Resident Bill and his wife...
