Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle And Other Marvel Stars To Headline Fundraiser For Wisconsin Democrats
With the midterm elections just days away, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson, Natalia Cordova, and Clark Gregg are on the bill for a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. The online event, billed as “The Marvel Cast Unites To Save Democracy,” is the latest in a line of cast reunions that the state’s party has hosted, driving up online small-dollar donations. The event on Sunday evening has no ticket price, but the invite advises that most donors are chipping in $27. Also appearing will be Mandela Barnes, seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). More guests are expected to be added in the...
‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
New CW Chief Brad Schwartz Talks Scripted Strategy, Unscripted Plans & Branding As He Seeks “Breakthrough Content” That Also Makes Money
As Nexstar announced Wednesday morning, former Pop TV president Brad Schwartz is returning to the network executive ranks as President of Entertainment at The CW. Reporting to new CW president Dennis Miller, he will be starting at the network in two weeks as he winds down his current role as CEO of The Capra Project, a startup entertainment venture focused on “authentic stories of family, faith, joy and hope” which was launched last year with investment from Lionsgate, UTA, Blumhouse and Tyler Perry. For Schwartz, who started his executive career in his native Canada as SVP & GM, The Much MTV...
