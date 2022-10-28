Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A crash with a diesel spill has closed lanes on US 42 in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The northbound lanes on U.S. 42 are closed after a crash lead to a diesel spill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester Township announced the road closure on their Twitter page at...
WLWT 5
Police give all clear after false shooting threat at Pleasant Run Middle School
CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School prompted a district-wide lockdown. Northwest Local School District said Wednesday there was a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. The false threat prompted all...
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Lawyers for West Chester man accused of quadruple murder file motion to leave case
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The lawyers fora West Chester man accused of murdering his wife, in-laws and wife's aunt in 2019 have submitted their withdrawal as trial counsel. The move comes after the quadruple murder trial of Gurpreet Singh ended in a hung jury earlier this month. Neal...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dead, 4 firefighters injured after crash involving firetruck in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — A woman is dead and four firefighters were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Township on Monday. It happened around 10:13 a.m. when Springfield Township Police Officers were called to the intersection of West North Bend Road near Greenfield Drive for a crash involving a fire truck.
WLWT 5
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
WLWT 5
Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio
Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
WLWT 5
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in the Tri-State?
CINCINNATI — Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in the game's history, with the cash option of $596.7 million being the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. If you're the lucky winner who hears their numbers get pulled Wednesday night, you'll be given two options: A...
WLWT 5
High school football preview: Princeton at Lakota West
CINCINNATI — It’s time for the cream of the crop to rise to the top. A second round Division I, Region 4 playoff matchup between a pair of GMC rivals opens November in grand fashion. Princeton hits the road to face Lakota West and its frenzied Firebirds crowd. The Vikings dropped the regular season battle, 31-7 on their home turf. Now, they are out to avenge that loss.
WLWT 5
Kentucky Lottery giving away coupons for free Powerball tickets; here's where
In honor of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot being drawn on Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery is giving away coupons for free tickets. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger at 5001 Mud Lane, the Kentucky Lottery will be giving away a limited number of free Powerball tickets.
WLWT 5
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
