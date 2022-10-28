ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police give all clear after false shooting threat at Pleasant Run Middle School

CINCINNATI — Police have given the all-clear after a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School prompted a district-wide lockdown. Northwest Local School District said Wednesday there was a false report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. The false threat prompted all...
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio

Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in the Tri-State?

CINCINNATI — Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in the game's history, with the cash option of $596.7 million being the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. If you're the lucky winner who hears their numbers get pulled Wednesday night, you'll be given two options: A...
High school football preview: Princeton at Lakota West

CINCINNATI — It’s time for the cream of the crop to rise to the top. A second round Division I, Region 4 playoff matchup between a pair of GMC rivals opens November in grand fashion. Princeton hits the road to face Lakota West and its frenzied Firebirds crowd. The Vikings dropped the regular season battle, 31-7 on their home turf. Now, they are out to avenge that loss.
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
