Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtxl.com
Roque named Goalkeeper of the Year; FSU well represented on All-ACC Teams
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a 12-2-2 regular season and a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship, the Florida State soccer team earned a plethora of postseason ACC awards. Cristina Roque was named the ACC’s first Goalkeeper of the Year and the Noles had a league-high nine student-athletes named to the All-ACC team for the second straight season.
wtxl.com
Florida State looks to build momentum in meeting with Miami
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What a weekend it was for the Florida State football team, who returned to action inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, and we saw a team that was ready to play. The guys made it clear that they were going to be ready for this...
wtxl.com
Florida State women's basketball team tops West Georgia in exhibition game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although the statistics do not count, Florida State Women’s Basketball put on one of its most impressive offensive displays in recent memory as it defeated West Georgia, 115-46, in Sunday’s exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Playing an upbeat, uptempo style and...
wtxl.com
Florida A&M men's hoops hosts media day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Al Lawson Center was a busy place on Tuesday as the Florida A&M men's basketball team hosted their media day. It was a first chance for the media to see the new look Rattlers in their nice threads. There are nine new faces on...
wtxl.com
Bainbridge honors 1982 State Championship football team
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school football, Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge saw a special ceremony this past Friday night. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the school's very first football state title back in 1982 and the Bearcats honored that championship team in a special way, showing highlights of their title win over Gainesville, and the guys were able to soak in all the cheers before the current team got a big win over Hardaway.
wtxl.com
Aucilla Christian, Sneads volleyball fall in regional finals
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday night, both Aucilla Christian and Sneads volleyball teams saw their seasons end in the regional finals.
wtxl.com
ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 10, Georgia Week 11
(WTXL) — High school football players representing Saint John Paul II, Thomas County Central and Rickards high schools are this week’s nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week. Watch the video above for this week's nominees. Vote in the poll below as many times...
wtxl.com
Final month of hurricane season starts with new Atlantic storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — November is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it doesn't mean activity will simply fade and cease. Tropical Storm Martin grew from a disturbance in the open waters of the North Atlantic Tuesday. It is moving east Tuesday afternoon at 13 mph,...
wtxl.com
Very isolated shower in southeast Big Bend Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A clear and dry start to Wednesday means pleasant temperatures as you walk out the door early. After starting in the 50s, highs climb to the low 80s once again Wednesday afternoon. The only difference in Wednesday's forecast is a few clouds develop across the...
wtxl.com
Spooky Halloween early with fog in the forecast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A foggy start makes our Halloween a little spooky!. Please take some extra time to get to work or school- especially if you know your route is fog prone. Temperatures rise later in the morning and fog mixes out. Highs today top out in the...
wtxl.com
Hurricane Lisa to move onshore in Belize Wednesday evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Lisa is making its way into Belize Wednesday evening as a strong category 1 system, carrying rain and wind to the southern Yucatan Peninsula. Lisa's center is located near Belize City, and is moving west at 12 mph. Peak wind speeds are at 85...
wtxl.com
Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day. Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Libraries will resume normal operating...
wtxl.com
Friends of victim Demario Murray speak out after his tragic passing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "As a person Demario was great. He just was a great guy, very friendly. He always kept that little smile. You knew it was a sincere smile. Lovable, great friend, great father, great son. Him and his mom are extremely close," said Shelby Smith, Demario Murray's classmate.
Comments / 0