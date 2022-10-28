ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Roque named Goalkeeper of the Year; FSU well represented on All-ACC Teams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a 12-2-2 regular season and a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship, the Florida State soccer team earned a plethora of postseason ACC awards. Cristina Roque was named the ACC’s first Goalkeeper of the Year and the Noles had a league-high nine student-athletes named to the All-ACC team for the second straight season.
Florida A&M men's hoops hosts media day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Al Lawson Center was a busy place on Tuesday as the Florida A&M men's basketball team hosted their media day. It was a first chance for the media to see the new look Rattlers in their nice threads. There are nine new faces on...
Bainbridge honors 1982 State Championship football team

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school football, Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge saw a special ceremony this past Friday night. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the school's very first football state title back in 1982 and the Bearcats honored that championship team in a special way, showing highlights of their title win over Gainesville, and the guys were able to soak in all the cheers before the current team got a big win over Hardaway.
Final month of hurricane season starts with new Atlantic storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — November is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it doesn't mean activity will simply fade and cease. Tropical Storm Martin grew from a disturbance in the open waters of the North Atlantic Tuesday. It is moving east Tuesday afternoon at 13 mph,...
Very isolated shower in southeast Big Bend Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A clear and dry start to Wednesday means pleasant temperatures as you walk out the door early. After starting in the 50s, highs climb to the low 80s once again Wednesday afternoon. The only difference in Wednesday's forecast is a few clouds develop across the...
Spooky Halloween early with fog in the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A foggy start makes our Halloween a little spooky!. Please take some extra time to get to work or school- especially if you know your route is fog prone. Temperatures rise later in the morning and fog mixes out. Highs today top out in the...
Hurricane Lisa to move onshore in Belize Wednesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Lisa is making its way into Belize Wednesday evening as a strong category 1 system, carrying rain and wind to the southern Yucatan Peninsula. Lisa's center is located near Belize City, and is moving west at 12 mph. Peak wind speeds are at 85...
Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day. Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Libraries will resume normal operating...
Friends of victim Demario Murray speak out after his tragic passing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "As a person Demario was great. He just was a great guy, very friendly. He always kept that little smile. You knew it was a sincere smile. Lovable, great friend, great father, great son. Him and his mom are extremely close," said Shelby Smith, Demario Murray's classmate.
