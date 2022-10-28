Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
nbc11news.com
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love. Eden can be a little shy and nervous at first in new surroundings but once she takes her time to warm up she loves to stay by your side and give nothing but love. She loves people and would do best in a house with no other dogs.
nbc11news.com
Trick-or-Treat Street
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween festivities happened around the Grand Valley Monday evening. The Palisade Trick-or-Treat Street event brought families to Downtown Palisade for some trick-or-treating fun. Instead of going door to door, kids went from business to business. “This is our third year at trick-or-treat street,” said Lauren...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers
Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!. Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.
Group of teenagers volunteer to clean up after partygoers leave mess in Colorado national forest
A group of teens volunteered to clean up a mess left behind by other teen partygoers at Uncompahgre National Forest, after San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a video of hundreds of bottles and cans on the forest floor. "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!" officials from the sheriff's office said a Facebook Post. It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
ouraynews.com
Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident
One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
Comments / 0