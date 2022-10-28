ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kait 8

Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash,. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the North Service Road at the Interstate 55 ramp in West Memphis. Jeremy Nelson...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton. MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening. There is no description of the car at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School. Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven. No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Investigates: Mangled in the Metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many dangers Memphis drivers keep an eye out for. From reckless drivers to speeders, to people doing donuts in the middle of the road. Memphis drivers also have a lot of opinions on how safe the roads are in the Bluff City. “It’s almost...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle theft around 10:45 a.m. where the victim said he noticed his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Beverly Hill Street.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman steals Kia from hotel on Union, runs from police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of stealing a Kia from a hotel in the Medical District on Halloween. Alexis Hickman has been charged with theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest. On Monday, the owner of a red 2022 Kia Sportage told police his car was stolen from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN

