One killed after multiple accidents at Thomas and Stage| All lanes now reopened
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MPD confirmed that there was more than one accident at the Thomas and Stage intersection. The first accident involved multiple cars, and the second accident left one pedestrian dead and another victim in critical condition. MPD said the first accident happened at 5:37 a.m. The...
Kait 8
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash,. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the North Service Road at the Interstate 55 ramp in West Memphis. Jeremy Nelson...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton. MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening. There is no description of the car at this time.
actionnews5.com
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School. Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven. No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
Man faces DUI charge after crashing with 2-year-old in car, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after crashing his car while allegedly driving drunk with a 2-year-old inside. On Oct. 31, Memphis Police responded to a scene at I-240 and Lamar, where a man said he was involved in an accident while driving in his Honda Accord.
FOX13 Investigates: Mangled in the Metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many dangers Memphis drivers keep an eye out for. From reckless drivers to speeders, to people doing donuts in the middle of the road. Memphis drivers also have a lot of opinions on how safe the roads are in the Bluff City. “It’s almost...
Man dead after shooting near North Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near a North Memphis apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. At 2:52 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to the 1500 Block of North Merton Street, near the Goodwill Village Apartments, regarding a shooting. Officers located one male victim with apparent gunshot...
actionnews5.com
2 juveniles charged in Raleigh car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle theft around 10:45 a.m. where the victim said he noticed his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Beverly Hill Street.
Woman steals Kia from hotel on Union, runs from police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of stealing a Kia from a hotel in the Medical District on Halloween. Alexis Hickman has been charged with theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest. On Monday, the owner of a red 2022 Kia Sportage told police his car was stolen from the […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
Robber attacks man inside Memphis gas station, steals his wallet, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video released by Memphis Police shows one man slamming another man down inside of a gas station before stealing his wallet. Police said the assault happened at a BP Gas Station on Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m. on October 3. One man was walking into the...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
actionnews5.com
Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl arrested after Hyundai stolen on Halloween
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were arrested after a man’s car was stolen on Halloween morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was at an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Road that morning. When he walked out, he realized his 2015 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen, police said.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Memphis. The crash happened on Thomas Street near Marsh Avenue. The Officers arrived shortly after 7 p.m. at the scene and found a man who had been struck by a car. The car driver had fled the scene after the collision.
