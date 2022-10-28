Read full article on original website
Related
goutrgv.com
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Amy Hislop
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Amy Hislop, of the women's team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Hislop scored the game-winning goal to help the Vaqueros defeat the Abilene Christian...
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Set to Close Out Fall Season at Bear Brawl on Monday
WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team closes out their fall schedule on Monday when they compete at the Bear Brawl, hosted by Baylor, at Ridgewood Country Club. The Bear Brawl will feature 36 holes on Monday with play starting with a...
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Wraps Up Fall Season with Solid Showing at Bear Brawl
WACO –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team wrapped up their fall season with a fifth place finish at the Bear Brawl, hosted by Baylor University, on Monday at Ridgewood Country Club. The Vaqueros finished with a two-round score of 588 and finished just...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf Falls to Corpus Christi in Match Play
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team fell 5-2 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in a match play event on Saturday at Lozano Golf Club. The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after picking up wins in matches 1...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Drops Season Finale to Tarleton
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team dropped its season finale 2-0 to the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (3-12-3, 1-7-3 Western Athletic Conference) freshman keeper Emma Lööv made three saves....
goutrgv.com
Rosenberger Wins Singles Draw Championship as Women's Tennis Wraps Up Cardinal Classic
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women's tennis sophomore Daniela Rosenberger won the Singles E Draw Championship to headline the Vaqueros' final day at the UIW Cardinal Classic on Sunday. Rosenberger defeated New Mexico State's Melissa Cartis 6-2, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6) to clinch the flight...
goutrgv.com
Women's Tennis Advances To Four Draw Championships at UIW Cardinal Classic
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis team earned spots in three singles and one doubles draw championships during Day 2 of the UIW Cardinal Classic. The tournament finishes Sunday starting with doubles action at 9 a.m. and singles set to begin at 10...
See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas
At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
O’Rourke to campaign across Valley ahead of Election Day
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to discuss key topics and encourage communities to vote. Many of O’Rourke’s supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. Supporters are rallying for the community to cast […]
Lucky ducky owners reunited with rare pet that drew birders to Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out. […]
Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year. Will it rain? That’s no […]
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
Bond set at $1M in fatal shooting in rural Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 39-year-old Edinburg man’s bond was set at $1 million Friday in connection to a homicide in rural Edinburg earlier this week. Alphia Howard Slough was charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Slough turned himself in and was arrested at […]
KRGV
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
KRGV
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
kurv.com
Man Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting
A La Joya man is maintaining his innocence in the broad daylight shooting death of another man in McAllen almost two months ago. 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa on Friday pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez. The relationship between the two men isn’t clear but Chapa and Gonzalez had gotten into an argument the afternoon of August 1st in a business area near Redbud Avenue and Bicentennial Drive. McAllen police say Chapa pulled a gun and opened fire.
KRGV
Edinburg detention officer charged with oppression, placed on leave
A detention officer was charged Saturday with official oppression after he was accused of slapping a teen detained by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release. Roberto Guerra, a detention specialist for the Edinburg Police Department, allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy at the police department’s juvenile processing center...
Texas mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door
Texas deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman's bedroom where she was hiding with her children.
Comments / 0