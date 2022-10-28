Guest column: Environmental justice begins with clean, safe drinking water for everyone

Read full article on original website
Colorado Democrats urge Forest Service to create spending plan for $10B in funds
The U.S. Forest Service has a lot of money coming its way from recent legislation including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, but specifics on how to spend that money have yet to materialize. With that in mind, Sen. Michael Bennet, along with Sen. John...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in Glenwood Springs Wednesday to kick off summit at CMC
Representatives of colleges from around the nation that define themselves as “dual mission” institutions will converge on Glenwood Springs this week for the annual Dual Mission Summit, including a visit from Gov. Jared Polis. Polis is scheduled to help kick off the event during a dinner event at...
Monday letters:
Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Prepared vs. unprepared. On...
Aspen Journalism: Out-of-district fundraising a key source for Boebert, as Frisch gains ground in third quarter
In the race to represent Colorado’s Western Slope in Congress, contributions from outside the sprawling, mostly rural 3rd Congressional District, have powered incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, while challenger Adam Frisch has relied heavily on his hometown of Aspen, as well as his personal wealth, to fund his campaign. But an acceleration in donations for the Democrat in the third quarter showed that he too can raise significant sums from outside the district.
PI Editorial: Exercise your right to vote, and encourage others to do the same
If you’ve done that, then feel free to read no further — but doing so might help you talk with neighbors and family members who might not have voted about just how important and easy it is in Colorado. If you’re already registered, the state sends you an...
