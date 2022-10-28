ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden asks Congress for windfall profits tax on oil industry

President Joe Biden endorsed a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, which he has accused of unethically profiting from high energy prices, if they don't spend more of their earnings on lowering costs. Biden called on energy companies to do more to lower costs, including increasing...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?

There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 13 days away

Although there are no new coronavirus stimulus payments, millions of people are still eligible for a form of relief, but the time to claim the payments is running out. Up to 9 million people are still eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office. The outstanding stimulus payments can amount to as much as $3,200 for some filers.
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state

Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden briefly confuses Ukraine with Iraq, 'where my son died'

President Joe Biden mistakenly claimed his eldest son, Beau, died in Iraq, despite his late progeny succumbing to brain cancer stateside, while referring to the war in Ukraine. "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq," Biden said Tuesday. "Excuse me, the war in Ukraine....
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Like FDR’s New Deal, Biden’s tax-and-spend policies have been an economic wrecking ball

The economic gaslighting coming out of Washington is astounding, even by D.C. standards. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently praised the Biden administration for its handling of the economy, ignoring failures on inflation, boondoggle spending, and energy taxes. McAuliffe even compared fellow Democrat President Joe Biden’s failed American Rescue Plan...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate

It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House defends deleting misleading tweet: 'It was not complete'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration deleting a tweet that had been marked misleading by Twitter, claiming that it lacked context usually added by the administration's digital team. The White House wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday that "seniors are getting the biggest increase in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy