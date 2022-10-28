Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Washington Examiner
Biden asks Congress for windfall profits tax on oil industry
President Joe Biden endorsed a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, which he has accused of unethically profiting from high energy prices, if they don't spend more of their earnings on lowering costs. Biden called on energy companies to do more to lower costs, including increasing...
Washington Examiner
As midterm elections loom, here are six people with the most on the line
With just days until the midterm elections, party leaders on both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to the next two years as they set the stage for the 2024 elections and beyond. Republicans are predicted to have big wins in the 2022 midterm elections, with forecasters predicting the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Washington Examiner
Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?
There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 13 days away
Although there are no new coronavirus stimulus payments, millions of people are still eligible for a form of relief, but the time to claim the payments is running out. Up to 9 million people are still eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office. The outstanding stimulus payments can amount to as much as $3,200 for some filers.
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state
Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Laura Ingraham calls Biden an ‘imploding gasbag,’ slams empty energy policies
Laura Ingraham blasted President Joe Biden for rising gas prices, calling him an “imploding gasbag.”. The Fox News host suggested Tuesday that high gas prices have been part of Biden’s strategy ahead of the midterm elections. “First, Biden wants gas prices to go higher. He and the Left...
Washington Examiner
Biden briefly confuses Ukraine with Iraq, 'where my son died'
President Joe Biden mistakenly claimed his eldest son, Beau, died in Iraq, despite his late progeny succumbing to brain cancer stateside, while referring to the war in Ukraine. "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq," Biden said Tuesday. "Excuse me, the war in Ukraine....
Washington Examiner
Like FDR’s New Deal, Biden’s tax-and-spend policies have been an economic wrecking ball
The economic gaslighting coming out of Washington is astounding, even by D.C. standards. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently praised the Biden administration for its handling of the economy, ignoring failures on inflation, boondoggle spending, and energy taxes. McAuliffe even compared fellow Democrat President Joe Biden’s failed American Rescue Plan...
Washington Examiner
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
Washington Examiner
Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate
It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
Paul Pelosi attack: Capitol Police begin 'internal security review' after officers missed break-in
U.S. Capitol Police has begun an "internal security review" after officers in the Command Center missed video surveillance capturing the break-in on the Pelosi's San Francisco residence.
Washington Examiner
White House defends deleting misleading tweet: 'It was not complete'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration deleting a tweet that had been marked misleading by Twitter, claiming that it lacked context usually added by the administration's digital team. The White House wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday that "seniors are getting the biggest increase in...
Comments / 0