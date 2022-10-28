Read full article on original website
Helene Elliott: A bad back nearly cost the Kings’ Gabe Vilardi his career. Now he’s playing like a star.
LOS ANGELES — It's easy to forget, now that Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi is dominating entire shifts and controlling the puck as if it were magnetized to his stick, that a bad back nearly ended his career before it could truly begin. The problems that scared some NHL teams...
Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1
Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip of the season.
