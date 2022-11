On Sunday, December 4, La Casita Girl Scout Camp will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration at the campgrounds, 150 E. Pomello Dr., Claremont. In preparation for the big event, scout leaders are extending invitations to all former La Casita campers, counselors, and troop leaders to take part in an interview about their experiences, which will be part of the celebration. The scouts are also asking the public for photos, artifacts, and/or other memorabilia to help highlight their time at the camp. Lastly, the camp is seeking La Casita girls, adults and seniors who love old camp songs to be part of the La Casita anniversary chorus that will perform at the event.

