Franklin News Post
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being trumpeted by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Biden invokes Pelosi attack and Trump’s election lies as he warns of ‘chaos’ if GOP reject midterm results
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Americans to denounce political violence and warned of the chaotic consequences that could result from empowering Republicans who’ve pledged not to recognise future election results if Democratic candidates prevail by electing them to gubernatorial and secretary of state positions in next week’s midterm elections.Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event held at Washington’s Union Station, just blocks from where rioters assaulted police and stormed the inaugural stands erected outside the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, the president connected last week’s shocking assault on Paul Pelosi — the husband of House...
