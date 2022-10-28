Read full article on original website
CNBC
'We're going to hang you': DOJ cracks down on threats to election workers ahead of high-stakes midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
Justice Dept. warns ruling in Trump ally’s suit could endanger U.S. diplomats
A judge’s ruling allowing a close ally of former President Donald Trump to obtain documents about Qatar’s activities in the U.S. could endanger the safety of American diplomats abroad, a Justice Department attorney argued to a federal appeals court Friday. That ruling, the Justice Department argued, could imperil...
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father.Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her first interview about Mr Trump since 2017, Ms Young, 47, confirmed the veracity of a previous report about the alleged encounter.New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman previously revealed in her tell-all book Confidence Man:The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, released last month, that the former president had made a joke about Ms Young’s white father and Black mother.“Trump told [Ms Young] that...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Judge rules federal law banning guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional
A federal judge blocked a federal law on Wednesday that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an “altered, obliterated or removed” serial number in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling expanding gun rights earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled that no historical...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden lost temper at Zelenskyy on phone when he asked for even more money, says report
President Joe Biden reportedly snapped at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the latter wasn’t grateful enough for U.S. aid against Russia’s invasion of his country. Biden lost his temper during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart over the summer, CNBC reported, citing four anonymous people familiar with...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court
It is well-known that intense competition between democracy, authoritarianism and fascism is playing out across the globe in a variety of ways – including in the United States. This year’s US supreme court term, which started this week, is a vivid illustration of how the situation is actually worse than most people understand.
AOL Corp
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
The Jewish Press
Biden Admin Probed Over ‘Illegal Efforts to Undermine Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem’
A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort “to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem,” according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Is the ‘secret majority’ about to make a powerful statement on Nov. 8?
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Over the past few years, I have lost count as to how many Republicans, conservatives, independents and libertarians have told me that they have learned the art of self-censorship when it comes to discussing or even hinting at their political or faith-based views.
Far-Right Vote Fanatics Jailed After Refusing to Name Mystery Man
Court marshals escorted Gregg Philips and Catherine Engelbrecht, two leaders of far-right vote-monitoring group True the Vote, to jail on Monday for alleged contempt of court. They will stay in jail until they follow a federal judge’s order to identify a man they claim is an FBI informant in a defamation case that features right-wing conspiracy theorists and some possible evidence of actual misconduct by a technology company. Konnech, a Michigan election management software company, sued True the Vote in September and accused it of targeting the software company’s CEO via a viral social media campaign that damaged his business and led to a deluge of threats against him and his family. The unidentified man supposedly helped the two leaders find data to investigate Konnech and accuse it of sending sensitive poll worker information to China. But the saga has been muddied by CEO Eugene Yu being criminally charged for allegedly compromising a relatively small amount of county employee voter data in China. Of course, that criminal case does not show anything resembling the election fraud True the Vote has falsely claimed went down in the U.S.Read it at Votebeat Texas
Ars Technica
Massive pandemic relief fraud has Congress eyeing digital IDs
When the US government began offering financial aid to Americans struggling to cope with a pandemic-fueled economic collapse in 2020, the Department of Treasury and the Federal Bureau of Investigation urged Americans to be ever more vigilant about their personal information. COVID-19 scams seemed to be everywhere, and for government agencies, it became difficult to ensure that all the money it was sending out actually made it to the citizens most in need of aid—and not into the hands of bad actors.
Washington Examiner
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
americanmilitarynews.com
Thousands of guns, gun parts stolen from ATF
Thousands of guns and gun parts were stolen from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) between 2016 and 2019, according to the Justice Department Office of the Inspector General (OIG). And despite being caught with lax and unheeded security protocols that enabled the theft, the ATF still...
Pennsylvania court orders counties not to count undated, incorrectly dated ballots
(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election. Voters who […]
