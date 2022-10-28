Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Another armed standoff in Mobile, ALEA believes woman had mental health crisis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This story is going to sound eerily similar to what we all saw Monday. ...another standoff in Mobile. But this one was brief and it ended without anyone getting hurt. State troopers say a woman led them on a chase down 165, drove home, and then...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
Mobile’s first felony murder charge in fentanyl overdose death case
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in Mobile County, a person is charged with felony murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to someone who then overdosed on the powerful opioid, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elton Moseley was arrested and charged with felony murder on Oct. 31, in the overdose death […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD releases name of gunman in downtown Mobile standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement Monday in the 200 block of Government Street. Police said Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The MPD released this message: “If you...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 people shot inside SUV
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
utv44.com
City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime. The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot. “I will tell...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mental health experts try talking man out of car during Monday’s standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mental health experts at Altapointe were at Monday’s standoff, and they tried to talk the man out of his car. MPD goes through specific mental health training to prepare them for situations like this. “We had mental health professionals here,” said Chief Paul Prine. “We’ve...
WALA-TV FOX10
Healthy Living with USA Health: Treating kidney stones
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. William Terry, Jr., M.D. is a Urologist with USA Health University Urology. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about kidney stone issues. He answers some of the following questions:. What unique procedure does USA Health have for the treatment of large kidney stones?. Who...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor praises performance of first responders during Monday’s standoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday praised the performance of police and paramedics who responded to a six-hour standoff that disrupted business at Government Plaza for six hours on Monday. “You probably saw it on your TV,” the mayor said at the start of Tuesday’s City Council...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police would have been more aggressive during standoff if there was hostage, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police exercised restraint during Monday’s six-hour standoff on Government Street, trying to talk the armed man down – even refraining from returning fire when he fired a shot out of the rear-passenger side car where he was holed up. But James Barber, the mayor’s...
utv44.com
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin, 21, was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Police said Tomlin was discovered by passing motorists who called 911. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators say he underwent surgery Tuesday for a compound fracture to his leg. Tomlin was last reported to be in stable condition. Police want to find whoever hit him.
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
Comments / 0