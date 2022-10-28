ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD releases name of gunman in downtown Mobile standoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement Monday in the 200 block of Government Street. Police said Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The MPD released this message: “If you...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 people shot inside SUV

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime. The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot. “I will tell...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mental health experts try talking man out of car during Monday’s standoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mental health experts at Altapointe were at Monday’s standoff, and they tried to talk the man out of his car. MPD goes through specific mental health training to prepare them for situations like this. “We had mental health professionals here,” said Chief Paul Prine. “We’ve...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Healthy Living with USA Health: Treating kidney stones

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. William Terry, Jr., M.D. is a Urologist with USA Health University Urology. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about kidney stone issues. He answers some of the following questions:. What unique procedure does USA Health have for the treatment of large kidney stones?. Who...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Foley man who was riding his bicycle Monday night was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The Foley Police Department said that around 9 p.m. Nicholoas Tomlin, 21, was hit by the vehicle while riding on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie Street and Pine Street. Police said Tomlin was discovered by passing motorists who called 911. Tomlin was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where investigators say he underwent surgery Tuesday for a compound fracture to his leg. Tomlin was last reported to be in stable condition. Police want to find whoever hit him.
FOLEY, AL

