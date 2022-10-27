ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portlandpilots.com

Rubio Perez Claims Singles Title at SMC Invite

MORAGA, Calif. – Portland freshman Alaia Rubio Perez won the singles title of the Red Draw on Sunday to conclude an impressive showing for the Pilots at the Saint Mary's Invitational. Sophomore Sally Pethybridge was also a finalist of the top flight Blue Draw. Rubio Perez knocked off Julia...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilot Women Finish Third at WCC Championships

Portland, Ore. -- The Pilot women's cross country team ran to third place as a squad at the West Coast Conference Championships at Fernhill Park. Laura Pellicoro and Courtney Klatt earned All-WCC First-Team Honors with their second and tenth place finishes, respectively. Pellicoro led the Pilot squad, running a strong...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilot Men Third at WCC Championships; Hosbien Freshman of the Year

Portland, Ore. -- The No. 14 Pilots men's cross country team ran into second place as a squad at the West Coast Conference Championships at Fernhill Park. Bradley Peloquin earned All-WCC First Team honors, while Matt Strangio picked up second-team All-WCC honors. Nolan Hosbien was also awarded WCC Freshman of the Year after finishing 26th overall.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

No. 7 Portland Defeated by San Diego 4-1

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The No. 7 Portland Pilots dropped their first WCC match of the season 4-1 against the San Diego Torreros. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-2-3 overall and 4-1-0 in WCC action. How it Happened. San Diego broke the 0-0 tie when Trevor Dillon scored in...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Drop 3-0 Sweep to BYU

PROVO, Utah -- The Portland volleyball team could not beat a potent Cougars offense Saturday on the road falling to BYU in straight sets (23-25, 19-25, 10-25). The loss dropped Portland's record to 9-14 overall and 2-10 in WCC play. Jayde Harris finished with 10 kills on the day to...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Dominant in Doubles; Pankin into Singles Final at SoCal Intercollegiates

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Portland men's tennis dominated the doubles draw with three of the four semifinal teams, while Sema Pankin advanced to the singles title match Saturday at the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships. Pankin and teammate Eleftherios Neos will also compete for the doubles title, with championship matches scheduled for Sunday.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy