Read full article on original website
Related
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
studyfinds.org
Giving birth permanently changes a woman’s bones, study reveals
NEW YORK — Having a baby permanently changes the make-up of a woman’s bones, a new study reveals. A team of anthropologists discovered that females who have given birth have lower levels of calcium and phosphorus in comparison to males or females who have not been pregnant. Their bones also experienced a significant drop in magnesium as a result of breastfeeding.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
Is Your Sleeping Position Damaging Your Rotator Cuff?
If you're waking up every morning with stiffness and aching in your shoulder, you could be facing a problem with your rotator cuff. This is a group of muscles and tendons that help attach your upper arm bone to your shoulder blade (via Next Step Orthopedics). The rotator cuff earns its name from the cuff-like structure it forms to hold your shoulder in place, as well as the fact that this structure allows the rotation of your arm.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked. Narcissism may lead to dangerous situations. Seek professional treatment if you are challenged by the narcissist in your life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to interact with narcissists. These individuals who present as full of themselves may expect special consideration in an attempt to maintain their inflated sense of self. And those in any sort of relationship with a narcissist understand the trail of wreckage that they can leave behind. Being the child of a narcissist involves representing this parent well while both coddling and admiring this non-empathic person. Having a narcissistic friend is also tremendously difficult. Listening to someone speak endlessly about their greatness is insufferable and tiring. Speak to someone who has dated a narcissist and they are likely to share how they fell off their pedestal in a matter of moments after unintentionally letting their partner down. Finally, if you really want to understand narcissism and its cousin aggression, then speak to the former partner of a narcissistic individual.
Study shows an incredibly easy workout can cut risk of early death by half
JUST 90 seconds of exercise every day slashes the risk of early death by half, a study suggests. Those who totted up ten minutes of vigorous activity each week — doing a little bit each day — were found to live longer. They were half as likely as...
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation
Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
Linda Villarosa lays bare an uncomfortable truth in U.S. health care
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. The premise of Linda Villarosa's book Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation is simply stated. "The poor health outcomes of the world's wealthiest nation are often presented as a mystery, yet their root causes are hiding in plain sight," she writes. Those root causes are inequality and discrimination, and feeding those roots is racism.
Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder
The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
These are the toys to give children at every age to help them develop
Children’s main job is to play and learn, and the tools of their fun-filled trade are toys. But with such a huge toy selection on the market, which are the best ones to help babies, toddlers and young children learn and develop while having fun at the same time?
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
Medical News Today
Top 10 chair exercises for seniors
Exercise is important for people of all ages and fitness abilities. Chair exercises offer a safe and approachable workout, especially for older adults. Physical activity is essential for healthy aging. It can help prevent or delay many health conditions that people may encounter as they age. In addition to helping...
wdfxfox34.com
5 Benefits of False Teeth
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/5-benefits-of-false-teeth/. False teeth have been around since the 7th century and were the alternative to dentures. Life without teeth is not only uncomfortable, but it’s also difficult to eat and speak properly. Your smile will decrease, and your self-confidence will decrease too. More reasons to invest...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Comments / 0