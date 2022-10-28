ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

WTOV 9

Final phase of Lovers Lane project in planning stage

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Engineer Mike Dolak said the city is moving forward with the third phase of improvements to Lovers Lane. "We usually see about 10,000 cars a day on Lovers Lane from Sunset Boulevard to the roundabout,” Dolak said. That portion of road that sees...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Council hears from water chief about 2023 outlook

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council continues to look at proposals for its 2023 budget. Tuesday evening, Jim Jenkins, from the city's water department, presented his outlook. Projects discussed included the west end water system improvements, the Portland Avenue water line replacement and loop project. The conversation is set...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Man Injured in Cooking Incident in New Sewickley Township

(New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pa.) New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ron Leindecker reported that police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the township Sunday night. Upon arrival, Chief Leindecker said a male was cooking hard boiled eggs when he fell, the water boiled down burning the eggs., causing smoke damage to the home.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana

Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
AKRON, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling

Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.  Mulch will […]
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Fox 19

Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash

COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
COLERAIN, OH

