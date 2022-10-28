Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Final phase of Lovers Lane project in planning stage
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Engineer Mike Dolak said the city is moving forward with the third phase of improvements to Lovers Lane. "We usually see about 10,000 cars a day on Lovers Lane from Sunset Boulevard to the roundabout,” Dolak said. That portion of road that sees...
Train derailment in Ohio closes Route 44 in Ravenna Township with shock pics as cops rush to tracks to investigate cause
SHOCKING pictures show the devastating effects of a reported freight train crash that left nearly 16 cars strewn across the ground, officials said. The train reportedly derailed on the NS Cleveland Line near Ravenna, Ohio, Tuesday night. Photos from the reported event appear to show police responding to the horror...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council hears from water chief about 2023 outlook
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council continues to look at proposals for its 2023 budget. Tuesday evening, Jim Jenkins, from the city's water department, presented his outlook. Projects discussed included the west end water system improvements, the Portland Avenue water line replacement and loop project. The conversation is set...
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
WTOV 9
Ohio County selected to be a part of GreenPower School Bus Pilot Program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools welcomed another school bus in its lineup – and it’s unlike all the others. It’s an electric bus, part of a pilot program in select parts of the state. The district was selected as one of four in West...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Community Action Council's HEAP Winter Crisis Program offers help
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — With winter rapidly approaching, it may be time to turn on the heat. But with skyrocketing inflation, it might be difficult for some. With that, the Jefferson County Community Action Council's HEAP Winter Crisis Program may be able to help. "Inflation's going up, wages aren't...
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
Child thrown from vehicle after chase ends in crash in Union Twp.
A small child was thrown from a vehicle after a police chase through New Castle ended in an accident in Union Township.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured in Cooking Incident in New Sewickley Township
(New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pa.) New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ron Leindecker reported that police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the township Sunday night. Upon arrival, Chief Leindecker said a male was cooking hard boiled eggs when he fell, the water boiled down burning the eggs., causing smoke damage to the home.
Report: Phone call leads to crash in Girard
It happened Monday at about 7:15 p.m. on the I-80 ramp near State Street. Police responded because an officer in the area heard a loud bang on the ramp and went to check it out.
WFMJ.com
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges
A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
WTOV 9
Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
Man dead after fleeing scene of crash in Butler County
A man is dead after police say he drove away from the scene of a crash and sped through businesses parking lots and private property in Jackson Township, Butler County.
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
WFMJ.com
Early release hearing set for Beloit woman sentenced for toddler's fentanyl overdose
A Wednesday hearing before a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court could determine if a Beloit woman will be released seven months early after being sentenced for allowing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to overdose on the powerful opiate fentanyl. Elizabeth Warner, 27, pleaded guilty in June to child endangering and...
Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the firearm before seeing smoke and flames in the building.
