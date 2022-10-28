BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO