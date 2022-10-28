Read full article on original website
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Taunton Route 24/140 Detours to Disrupt Traffic as Bridges Demolished
TAUNTON — The state's transportation agency is announcing detours and lane closures on Rt. 24 and Rt. 140 in Taunton this week as work demolishing a series of bridges and related construction is now expected to take place through June 2027. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, work...
RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Nov. 1 edition
6:32 a.m. On West Main Street, Sergeant Arthur Schofield and Officers Brennan Grimley and Nicholas Saletnik arrested Christopher D. Bowman, 38, of 218 Union Street, Ashland, on a warrant charge. October 29. 1:58 a.m. While at Alltown Fresh on West Main Street, Officer Nicholas Saletnik reported a female sleeping in...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Select Board selected the local organizations and town departments that will...
Car wedged underneath tractor-trailer on Burnett Rd. in Chicopee
Chicopee police are dealing with an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer this Tuesday morning.
hopkintonindependent.com
Town works to repair water main break on Eastview Road
Water was turned off in the area of Eastview Road, including all side streets, due to a water main break, Hopkinton Water-Sewer Department Manager Eric Carty announced Monday morning. Residents are advised that there could be discoloration after service is restored. Cold water might need to be run to help...
whdh.com
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
Commuter rail line service suspended due to police activity in Brockton
Service on a commuter rail line was suspended Monday morning due to police activity. The Middleborough/Lakeville Line Train 005 has been suspended at Montello due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton, according to transit officials. A bus will accommodate passengers for further outbound service to Middleborough.
theweektoday.com
UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction
The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
iheart.com
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Oct. 31
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. As part of the Main Street Corridor Project this week, the eastbound detour from Grove...
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham, Massachusetts, location on Thursday. "As I go to...
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
hopkintonindependent.com
Photos: Halloween in Hopkinton
Trick-or-treaters were out in full force on an unseasonably warm and pleasant late-October evening as Hopkinton enjoyed Halloween. Other Halloween events took place earlier, including an event at the Hopkinton Public Library and a Senior Center party on Thursday.
