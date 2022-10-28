ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO