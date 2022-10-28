Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Department of Correction: Search for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.
22 WSBT
Former Berrien County golf club property given green light for redevelopment
The final approval has been given for a new development in Berrien County. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, the St. Joseph Charter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a plan for the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property. Plans for the land include houses and...
22 WSBT
Newest Barnaby's location opens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It took a little extra time, but the new Barnaby's location in Mishawaka is now open. This is on Lincoln Way E near Bittersweet, it's the old Mancino's location. The pizza shop was open Monday from noon to 8 p.m. for carryout only. It will...
22 WSBT
Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor breaks ground on expansion
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Growing for the last 26 years, Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor is about to expand once again. Staffing, space, and expanding education are the three biggest desires behind this decision. One that school officials believe will maximize what they can offer. Breaking ground on...
22 WSBT
Goshen groups kick-off early childhood initiative to ensure kindergarten readiness
Elkhart County, Ind. — An effort is underway to help brighten the future for children up to 3 years old in Elkhart County. Groups came together today in Goshen with the goal of making sure these kids are ready for kindergarten. The ages of 0 to 3 are crucial...
22 WSBT
GALLERY: Halloween in Michiana 2022
Lots of people across Michiana had a "Scary" good time this year for Halloween! Check out this gallery of some of the costumes people sent us.
22 WSBT
Local officials reassure rainbow fentanyl candy "not a threat" for Halloween in Michiana
With fentanyl concerns on the rise and Halloween festivities underway, drug agencies across the nation have been warning that versatile drug could sneak into your kids trick-or-treat basket. Images of fentanyl that's been curated into different colors and shapes, even in candy boxes, have been circling social media. Some are...
22 WSBT
Saint Joseph Health System holds free flu shot clinic
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — The Saint Joseph Health System is hosting the first of two flu shot clinics Tuesday evening. The clinic will be at the Plymouth Medical Center lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. The shots are free, but you are asked to bring a canned good to...
22 WSBT
News Alert: Three teens found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected
After answering a call on Sunday, an Indiana State Trooper found the three unconscious teens near the 10000 block of West 900 North near Etna Green. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified them as Robert Bontrager 18, of Rome City, Ind. in the driver’s seat. Karen...
22 WSBT
Election integrity rally held in South Bend ahead of midterm election
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A nonprofit held an election integrity rally Sunday afternoon in South Bend. The group, Liberty Offense, held the rally at the St. Joseph County Courthouse. This rally was held amid the recent state police investigation into security camera footage of a county clerk entering...
22 WSBT
One person dead after Elkhart County crash
A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
22 WSBT
Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections
We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
22 WSBT
Kids receive science lesson from Notre Dame students with Halloween twist
Students and faculty at Notre Dame hosted a hands-on learning experience over the weekend to teach kids about groundwater and the ecosystem. The event was held the day before Halloween, so kids were encouraged to show up in costumes as they learned all about the variety of environmental research happening at Notre Dame.
22 WSBT
Business Owners Graduate From "HustleSBE"
November is National Entrepreneurship Month. A group of local business owners got a chance to celebrate their efforts today. The South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership held its "Hustle SBE" graduation this afternoon, highlighting women- and minority-owned businesses. Organizers say the 8-week 'business bootcamp' program helps the entrepreneurs invest in the...
22 WSBT
Convicted murderer back behind bars after allegedly raping a woman while on parole
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A convicted killer, accused of raping a woman in downtown South Bend while out on parole, has been arrested. The victim was working as a Downtown Ambassador when she says she was attacked in August. Police say DNA evidence led them to Dennis Jones.
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Football: Irish getting ready for Clemson
It's a game Notre Dame fans have had circled on the calendar for years. And now, it's finally here. Undefeated, 5th ranked Clemson comes to Notre Dame Stadium this weekend, where the Irish have a chance to pull off not just the biggest win of Marcus Freeman's tenure so far, but arguably one of the biggest wins for the program in the last 3 decades!
22 WSBT
Freeman on Clemson HC Dabo Swinney: 'I have the utmost respect for that guy'
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame and Clemson will meet for the seventh time on Saturday night, four of which have come in the last five seasons. But this will be the first time Marcus Freeman squares off against a similar head coach, in Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Shortly...
Comments / 0