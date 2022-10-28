ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 WSBT

Department of Correction: Search for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Tuesday morning, and officials are searching for him. The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, in St. Joseph County, is a low-level, minimum-security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Newest Barnaby's location opens

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It took a little extra time, but the new Barnaby's location in Mishawaka is now open. This is on Lincoln Way E near Bittersweet, it's the old Mancino's location. The pizza shop was open Monday from noon to 8 p.m. for carryout only. It will...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor breaks ground on expansion

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Growing for the last 26 years, Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor is about to expand once again. Staffing, space, and expanding education are the three biggest desires behind this decision. One that school officials believe will maximize what they can offer. Breaking ground on...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Saint Joseph Health System holds free flu shot clinic

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — The Saint Joseph Health System is hosting the first of two flu shot clinics Tuesday evening. The clinic will be at the Plymouth Medical Center lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. The shots are free, but you are asked to bring a canned good to...
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

Election integrity rally held in South Bend ahead of midterm election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A nonprofit held an election integrity rally Sunday afternoon in South Bend. The group, Liberty Offense, held the rally at the St. Joseph County Courthouse. This rally was held amid the recent state police investigation into security camera footage of a county clerk entering...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One person dead after Elkhart County crash

A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Early voter turnout high ahead of upcoming Midterm elections

We are down to the wire now with just 7 days till the Midterm elections. Absentee by mail and early in-person voting are well underway with our local counties saying it's been a good turnout so far. In Indiana and Michigan voters are required to present a government issued photo...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Kids receive science lesson from Notre Dame students with Halloween twist

Students and faculty at Notre Dame hosted a hands-on learning experience over the weekend to teach kids about groundwater and the ecosystem. The event was held the day before Halloween, so kids were encouraged to show up in costumes as they learned all about the variety of environmental research happening at Notre Dame.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Business Owners Graduate From "HustleSBE"

November is National Entrepreneurship Month. A group of local business owners got a chance to celebrate their efforts today. The South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership held its "Hustle SBE" graduation this afternoon, highlighting women- and minority-owned businesses. Organizers say the 8-week 'business bootcamp' program helps the entrepreneurs invest in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame Football: Irish getting ready for Clemson

It's a game Notre Dame fans have had circled on the calendar for years. And now, it's finally here. Undefeated, 5th ranked Clemson comes to Notre Dame Stadium this weekend, where the Irish have a chance to pull off not just the biggest win of Marcus Freeman's tenure so far, but arguably one of the biggest wins for the program in the last 3 decades!
CLEMSON, SC

