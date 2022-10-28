ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

VIDEO: Uriah Hall faces off against former NFL standout Le’Veon Bell at pre-fight press conference

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKLjY_0ipWJFPc00

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell faced off for the first time ahead of their fight.

The two athletes fight on Saturday night in a four-round professional bout on the main card of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

You can watch their staredown in the video above.

Paul vs. Silva goes down on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Showtime pay-per-view.

Hall, 38, announced his retirement from MMA in October after a nine-year, 19-fight run in the UFC. His last fight took place July 2 at UFC 276, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Andre Muniz for his second consecutive loss. Hall holds many notable wins in MMA, having defeated fighters such as Gegard Mousasi, Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva, Thiago Santos, and more.

Bell, 30, was a two-time first-team All-Pro running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers who played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight games in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bell made his boxing debut Sept. 10 when he defeated fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson by fifth-round TKO in an exhibition fight.

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win

Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NESN

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling

A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3307: UFC Fight Night 213 recap, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fallout, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,307, the fellas discuss UFC Fight Night 213 which featured Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar. Of course, the conversation includes the fallout of Jake Paul’s boxing win over Anderson Silva, including the impact of the result, and what’s next for both men. Tune in!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans loved making fun of Eli Manning’s hilarious Halloween mask on the ManningCast

Well, the scariest thing you might’ve seen on Halloween Monday Night Football this year might not have been the Cleveland Browns. On the spooky edition of ESPN’s ManningCast, co-host Eli Manning decided to don a familiar mask for his Halloween costume. His disguise was Chad Powers, the fictional freshman football player who walked on at Penn State earlier this fall.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy