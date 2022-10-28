Read full article on original website
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Colleton County fires head football coach Kris Howell
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has fired head football coach Kris Howell after 2 seasons the coach confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the district would only confirm that the school is in search of a new head coach and wouldn’t comment on Howell’s status with the county.
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
counton2.com
Tree on road impacting traffic in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Berlin G Meyers Parkway is shut down because of a tree on the roadway Tuesday morning. The Summerville Police Department said a tree across the road at Berlin G Meyers and East Carolina Avenue is impacting traffic. It happened sometime before 10:50...
live5news.com
McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
live5news.com
2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
Coastal Carolina Fair opens in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The annual Coastal Carolina Fair is underway at Exchange Park in Ladson. Most fairgoers have their eyes and stomachs on fair food for the first day. “They always have good food and it’s just a good time to spend with family. They have a little arts and crafts center where you can […]
live5news.com
4 Charleston Co. schools awarded library grants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Charleston County schools were awarded grants through a program that provides funding to schools to improve their library collections, the district said. Springfield Elementary School, Pepperhill Elementary School, Burke High School and R.B. Stall High School each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush...
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
live5news.com
Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate shooting at Bluffton hotel
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Bluffton hotel. Deputies say they responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Bluffton Road around 7:10 a.m. for a gunshot victim. One man was found with a gunshot...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. school breaks down annual cost of ownership and upgrade budget
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District spent nearly $50 million maintaining and improving facilities in 2022. The annual report details all the repairs, renovations, and replacements from 575 projects in 83 school buildings this year. These projects include new playgrounds, replacing security equipment, furniture upgrades and new technology in libraries and classrooms. Some also went to athletic and arts equipment.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
live5news.com
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
live5news.com
Local bar gives back to young women in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
live5news.com
‘Splash and Dash” Showers Around. Only spotty showers for trick or treat time though!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm and muggy weather continues into our Halloween evening and night. We can’t rule out one or two showers this afternoon and evening but most of the day will be dry. A spotty shower is possible this evening as the kids head out trick-or-treating but most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s by late in the evening. We expect a fairly dry and warmer than average week with high temperatures between 75-80°.
