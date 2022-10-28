ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Three Dragons Advance to PIAA Cross Country Championships

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s Sam Lindell, Shyanne Rulander, and Morgan Alexander advance to the PIAA cross country championships with their performance at the District 10 championships on Saturday. Lindell finished third overall with a time of 16:06, behind only Cathedral Prep’s Luke Brown (15:45) and Grove City’s MJ...
WARREN, PA
Kinzua U10 Soccer Finishes Off Unbeaten Season

WARREN, Pa. – The Kinzua U10 soccer team finished their season with a 6-0 win over clarion on Sunday. Noah Caldwell scored three goals for Kinzua, while Griffin Davidson, Logan Peterson, and Carter Johnson tallied one goal each. Peterson and Kane Agee combined on the shutout in net. Kinzua...
WARREN, PA
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County

Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
‘We Are Blessed’: Moniteau’s Trent Beachem, Who Was Transported By Medical Helicopter After Breaking His Femur on Friday Night, Walks Out of Hospital on Sunday

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With the help of crutches, Trent Beachem slowly walked out of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was a remarkable scene given what had happened to the sophomore quarterback on the Moniteau football team less than 48 hours earlier. (Submitted photos) Beachem...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
Meadville celebrates 55th annual Halloween Parade

One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday. The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy. One of them was […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Jay J. Hollabaugh, 58

Jay J. Hollabaugh, 58, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning October 28, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following an extended illness. Jay was born on September 20, 1964 in Altoona, PA, a son of the late Joseph and Betty Wood Hollabaugh. Jay was a graduate of Bellwood-Antes High...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Cole Swindell sells out Warner Theatre in Erie, PA

People with their flannel shirts, baseball hats and cowboy/cowgirl boots lined State Street in downtown Erie, PA on October 20th, 2022 for the Back Down to the Bar Tour which featured Cole Swindell and special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. They played at the newly renovated Warner Theatre to...
ERIE, PA
Bradford Township Wildfire

A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
BRADFORD, PA
Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion. At Lucky’s Food Mart on State Street, dozens of residents bought Powerball tickets. One employee said some customers are buying multiple tickets to maximize their odds. He added that the owner of Lucky’s hopes to sell a winning ticket. “It would be very nice. It’s like […]
ERIE, PA
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Stand off at Home in Albion Ends

New details coming into our newsroom on an incident that had state police surrounding a western Erie County home for hours. According to a release from State Police, it started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers say they got word that a...
ALBION, PA
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pieces of the Past: Sandals, Sidewalk Sales, and Old Stores

The other day I was looking for a pair of shoes. In the process, I rediscovered a pair of sandals. I hadn’t laid eyes on them for years! Correction: DECADES!. I was surprised to find them in excellent condition. I wore them only a few times. They were a “Sidewalk Sale” bargain from LOGAN’S Men’s wear. Logan’s was located in a classic multi-story building located on Liberty Street South of the picket-fenced one-story building on the corner of Third and Liberty. Today, Logan’s building is a memory only for people my age or older. It was demolished and replaced by the modern building that housed Cady’s Hallmark Card and Gift Shop.
WARREN, PA
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Crawford County

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his bike on Wolf Road last week. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Wolf Road in East Mead Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
FAIRVIEW, PA

