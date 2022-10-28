Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Three Dragons Advance to PIAA Cross Country Championships
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s Sam Lindell, Shyanne Rulander, and Morgan Alexander advance to the PIAA cross country championships with their performance at the District 10 championships on Saturday. Lindell finished third overall with a time of 16:06, behind only Cathedral Prep’s Luke Brown (15:45) and Grove City’s MJ...
yourdailylocal.com
Kinzua U10 Soccer Finishes Off Unbeaten Season
WARREN, Pa. – The Kinzua U10 soccer team finished their season with a 6-0 win over clarion on Sunday. Noah Caldwell scored three goals for Kinzua, while Griffin Davidson, Logan Peterson, and Carter Johnson tallied one goal each. Peterson and Kane Agee combined on the shutout in net. Kinzua...
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
D9Sports.com
‘We Are Blessed’: Moniteau’s Trent Beachem, Who Was Transported By Medical Helicopter After Breaking His Femur on Friday Night, Walks Out of Hospital on Sunday
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With the help of crutches, Trent Beachem slowly walked out of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was a remarkable scene given what had happened to the sophomore quarterback on the Moniteau football team less than 48 hours earlier. (Submitted photos) Beachem...
Meadville celebrates 55th annual Halloween Parade
One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday. The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy. One of them was […]
Titusville Herald
Jay J. Hollabaugh, 58
Jay J. Hollabaugh, 58, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning October 28, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following an extended illness. Jay was born on September 20, 1964 in Altoona, PA, a son of the late Joseph and Betty Wood Hollabaugh. Jay was a graduate of Bellwood-Antes High...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Cole Swindell sells out Warner Theatre in Erie, PA
People with their flannel shirts, baseball hats and cowboy/cowgirl boots lined State Street in downtown Erie, PA on October 20th, 2022 for the Back Down to the Bar Tour which featured Cole Swindell and special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. They played at the newly renovated Warner Theatre to...
wesb.com
Bradford Township Wildfire
A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion. At Lucky’s Food Mart on State Street, dozens of residents bought Powerball tickets. One employee said some customers are buying multiple tickets to maximize their odds. He added that the owner of Lucky’s hopes to sell a winning ticket. “It would be very nice. It’s like […]
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street.
explore venango
Area Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Karns City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 38 on Monday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:16 a.m. on Monday, October 31, on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road), in Center Township, Butler County.
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
erienewsnow.com
Stand off at Home in Albion Ends
New details coming into our newsroom on an incident that had state police surrounding a western Erie County home for hours. According to a release from State Police, it started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers say they got word that a...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Sandals, Sidewalk Sales, and Old Stores
The other day I was looking for a pair of shoes. In the process, I rediscovered a pair of sandals. I hadn’t laid eyes on them for years! Correction: DECADES!. I was surprised to find them in excellent condition. I wore them only a few times. They were a “Sidewalk Sale” bargain from LOGAN’S Men’s wear. Logan’s was located in a classic multi-story building located on Liberty Street South of the picket-fenced one-story building on the corner of Third and Liberty. Today, Logan’s building is a memory only for people my age or older. It was demolished and replaced by the modern building that housed Cady’s Hallmark Card and Gift Shop.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Crawford County
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his bike on Wolf Road last week. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Wolf Road in East Mead Township, Crawford County.
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
