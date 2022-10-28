Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.31.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 49% to 44%, though part of the poll was taken before last week’s debate. *...
MSNBC
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation
New York Times National Security Correspondent Steven Lee Myers joins Andrea Mitchell to break down his reporting on election disinformation and voter confusion in Pennsylvania. “What's so striking about Pennsylvania, though maybe not unique, is that there's just so much disinformation out there. I mean, anywhere you look, really, you face the challenge of separating fact from fiction,” he explains. “Social media platforms try to address it, they try to deemphasize the virality of some of these posts, but you know, the fact is, they can't keep up.”Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
MSNBC
Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)
Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decries the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the rise of political violence from the right, while encouraging voters to use discrimination during the midterm elections. "Would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings... scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?,” Clinton asks Joy Reid. “Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?"Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
MSNBC
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, discuss a new report from The Washington Post about a new prosecutor joining the Justice Department team investigating the classified government documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and why he thinks it means an indictment is much more likely.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC
Right-wing resists facts about extremist violence to preserve identity of victimhood
Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about how right-wing conspiracy theorists actively avoid the facts that debunk their theories, particularly if those facts threaten their image of themselves as victims. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'
Representative Josh Harder (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Democratic messaging on the issues that matter most to voters in his district. “What we need is consistency,” says Harder. "Half my district is diabetic or pre-diabetic - half. My dad's an optometrist here. Every single week, my entire life, my dad has had at least one patient who has gone blind, lost their vision entirely, because of unmanaged diabetes. Not because they don't know they have it, but because they can't afford the insulin,” he explains. “The bill that we passed just a month or two ago is going to cap the price of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries. It's a game changer for my community.” But he adds, “a lot of folks don’t know we did it.” Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi
The violent assault of Paul Pelosi--the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi--has led to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing charges against David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home. This comes after the Justice Department announced federal charges earlier on Monday. Yet, some Republicans and their far-right allies are spreading conspiracies about the attack. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this reaction, which many see as deplorable.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0
Bill Maher joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on the midterm elections, the Democratic strategy, election deniers, and lessons learned in the Trump era. Maher, who predicted Trump would refuse to leave office, now telling Melber he thinks Trump will “show up at the inauguration, whether he’s on the list or not” adding a warning, “this time, he’s going to have this army of election deniers that he’s put into place.” Melber presses Maher on his assertion that “we’re in a cold civil war in this country.” Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP lies to its base about elections as the process becomes more safe and secure
Al Schmidt of the Committee for Safe and Secure Elections joins Morning Joe to discuss improvements made to elections and why they are both safe and secure.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Criminal trial of Trump’s business begins as his legal woes mount
As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling on multiple fronts, the criminal trial into his family business got underway yesterday in New York. NBC News reported:. Opening arguments began Monday in the high-profile criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, the former president’s family-run company that helped make him a household name. “This case is about greed and cheating,” prosecutor Susan Hoffinger told jurors in her opening statement about what she alleged was a “clever scheme.” Two corporations that are a part of the company, Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., “paid their already highly paid executives even more by cheating on their taxes,” Hoffinger said.
MSNBC
Biden again shrinks Guantanamo’s population, creating test for GOP
For critics of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, The New York Times reported some encouraging news over the weekend. The United States has released the U.S. military’s oldest prisoner of the war on terror, a 75-year-old businessman who was held for nearly two decades as a suspected sympathizer of Al Qaeda but was never charged with a crime. The man, Saifullah Paracha, a former legal resident of New York, was one of Guantanamo’s most unusual and better known “forever prisoners.” Military prosecutors never sought to put him on trial, but review panels considered him too dangerous to release until last year.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Do Republicans wish the midterms were last week?
The Morning Joe panel looks at polling in Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania less than a week ahead of the midterms.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. On Medicare? Don't Forget To Claim Your Social Security Giveback This Week. This Pain-Relieving Gummy Is Going Viral Because ‘It’s So Powerful’. SmartLifestyleTrends /. SPONSORED. People On Medicare Are Getting A Big Surprise this Sunday. Search Plaque Psoriasis /
Comments / 0