live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest suspect in early-morning shooting at Bluffton hotal
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in a shooting early Tuesday and the accused gunman know each other. Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said. The...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that injured 1 male
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, leaving one male injured. The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 35 Bluffton Road, in Bluffton, for a gunshot victim. One male...
abcnews4.com
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate shooting at Bluffton hotel
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Bluffton hotel. Deputies say they responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Bluffton Road around 7:10 a.m. for a gunshot victim. One man was found with a gunshot...
counton2.com
Coroner ID’s man who jumped off I-26 overpass during traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who died after jumping off an overpass during a traffic stop Friday in North Charleston is identified by the Charleston County Coroner. The victim was identified as Kelvin Cole (56, of Johns Island), according to Coroner Bobbi O’Neal. A Charleston County...
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
live5news.com
Gas leak closes Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down. Police say Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Police make arrest in Allway St. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers say they have made an arrest in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested Monday on one count of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Inspector Michael Gillooly says.
live5news.com
2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
counton2.com
NCPD: Man arrested for armed robbery, stealing lottery tickets
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man for robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and stealing dozens of lottery tickets. According to the report, Joseph Jefferson Jr. (33) entered the Sunoco on the 4300 block of Dorchester Road around...
live5news.com
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
counton2.com
Tree on road impacting traffic in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Berlin G Meyers Parkway is shut down because of a tree on the roadway Tuesday morning. The Summerville Police Department said a tree across the road at Berlin G Meyers and East Carolina Avenue is impacting traffic. It happened sometime before 10:50...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
