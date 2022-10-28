Anderson Silva not done in MMA, wants retirement fight in Japan: 'I need to give back to Japan everything Japan gave to me'

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Despite being concentrated on the boxing world, Anderson Silva hasn’t forgotten about MMA.

The former UFC middleweight champion and MMA superstar is going full throttle in his boxing career, as he’s logged three boxing fights since his UFC departure and will log in a fourth one this Saturday. Silva takes on YouTube star Jake Paul in an eight-round professional bout that’s attracted the attention of many across the combat sports world.

Although boxing is currently Silva’s priority, the Brazilian has plans to return to MMA – the sport that made him a household name.

“You know, my goal is my last fight in MMA in Japan because I start my international career in Japan and that’s why I try to do it,” Silva told MMA Junkie. “That’s my plan. My last fight in MMA is in Japan.”

Japan was the country that hosted Silva’s first international fight. He fought seven times in Japan in the early 2000s, competing in Shooto and Pride FC. His last fight in the Land of the Rising Sun was at Pride Shockwave 2004 where he infamously lost to Ryo Chonan by a flying scissor heel hook.

Silva says he doesn’t care who the opponent is for his retirement fight from MMA, he just cares that’s in front of his Japanese fans.

“I don’t have (an opponent in mind) because I need to give back to Japan everything Japan gave to me,” Silva said. “I believe my last MMA fight is go to Japan for my fans in Japan. Of course my fans in the world, but especially my fans in Japan.”

