ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva not done in MMA, wants retirement fight in Japan: 'I need to give back to Japan everything Japan gave to me'

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dHn4_0ipWIEQG00

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Despite being concentrated on the boxing world, Anderson Silva hasn’t forgotten about MMA.

The former UFC middleweight champion and MMA superstar is going full throttle in his boxing career, as he’s logged three boxing fights since his UFC departure and will log in a fourth one this Saturday. Silva takes on YouTube star Jake Paul in an eight-round professional bout that’s attracted the attention of many across the combat sports world.

Although boxing is currently Silva’s priority, the Brazilian has plans to return to MMA – the sport that made him a household name.

“You know, my goal is my last fight in MMA in Japan because I start my international career in Japan and that’s why I try to do it,” Silva told MMA Junkie. “That’s my plan. My last fight in MMA is in Japan.”

Japan was the country that hosted Silva’s first international fight. He fought seven times in Japan in the early 2000s, competing in Shooto and Pride FC. His last fight in the Land of the Rising Sun was at Pride Shockwave 2004 where he infamously lost to Ryo Chonan by a flying scissor heel hook.

Silva says he doesn’t care who the opponent is for his retirement fight from MMA, he just cares that’s in front of his Japanese fans.

“I don’t have (an opponent in mind) because I need to give back to Japan everything Japan gave to me,” Silva said. “I believe my last MMA fight is go to Japan for my fans in Japan. Of course my fans in the world, but especially my fans in Japan.”

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Rodriguez: Rebooking failed UFC 279 fight with Kevin Holland essential to close 'chapter in my career'

LAS VEGAS – Daniel Rodriguez needs to get closure on his failed matchup with Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Prior to the infamous weigh-in day shakeup on the pay-per-view card in September, Rodriguez (17-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and Holland (23-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC) were booked to fight each other. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight, though, the top three bouts were shuffled, and Holland ended up fighting Chimaev while Rodriguez took on and defeated Li Jingliang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Kick the crutches, punch him in the face': Mark Madsen hunted for Drakkar Klose at Mayo Clinic after UFC bout cancellation

LAS VEGAS – Mark Madsen tried to take Drakkar Klose up on his offer, but wasn’t able to find him. Rivals due to past training ties, Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) and Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) were expected to fight this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 213. However, an ACL injury to Klose nixed the grudge match, at least for now.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW Dynamite results: 4 championships plus Daddy Ass’ birthday bash

The gold rush you learned about in history class took place in California, but there’s a different kind of gold rush in store for us this week on AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. Four, count ’em, four championships are on the line at the Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Arena, which is a mouthful by any standard. The most intriguing and potentially chaotic of the title bouts will see Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against two challengers whose styles couldn’t be more different, Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. Can the King of Sloth Style prevail against the top luchador in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar hiring spies and ‘fans’ paid for good PR: The countdown to the World Cup is on!

Long ago, we knew this World Cup was going to be tough to fully enjoy with a clean conscience. But the last two days have reminded us that there is so much more still to learn about the chicanery needed for Qatar to secure, maintain, and promote the 2022 World Cup. First there were reports in the AP and Reuters that the World Cup’s organizers are paying for “fans” to attend the tournament and provide good PR. The following day, Swiss outlet SRF was out with a blockbuster report detailing hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the Qatari government to spy on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT to make first New Zealand trip with January friendlies vs. Football Ferns

For the first time, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to New Zealand. U.S. Soccer has announced a pair of January friendlies for the USWNT against New Zealand, the co-host of the 2023 World Cup along with Australia. After training in New Zealand for six days, the USWNT will face the Football Ferns on January 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which will be 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The second match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21 at 4 p.m. local...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT going back to California for Serbia, Colombia friendlies in January 2023

The U.S. men’s national team hasn’t even started the 2022 World Cup, and they’re already planning for the 2026 cycle. The USMNT will kick off 2023 with friendlies against Serbia and Colombia, with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports having exclusive broadcast rights to the games. The match against Serbia will be played at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 25, while Colombia will face the USMNT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA three days later. With the 2026 World Cup being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the USMNT won’t have qualifying matches to play....
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy